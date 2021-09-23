Sturgis passes second reading of medical marijuana ordinance

STURGIS — Sturgis will require applicants for a medical marijuana dispensary license to pay a $7,500 application fee, but that money would be returned if they were not chosen as the licensee.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said at Monday’s Sturgis City Council meeting that some people had questioned him about how the application process worked, and if they would be out the $7,500 if they were not chosen in a lottery to be the dispensary license holder.
“The actual application cost or the actual cost of the licenses are only there once somebody applies, receives and is granted it, not just to be part of the lottery?” Carstensen asked.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie clarified that an applicant would need to pay the $7,500 fee to begin the process. He provided the example that if there were five applicants and only two licenses, the three who were not selected for a license would have their fee refunded back to them.
The council had passed a first reading of the medical cannabis ordinance at their Aug. 23 meeting. But because of the substantial changes, the council held another first reading of the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7. Council members passed the first reading then.
Those changes included reducing the number of dispensaries it would license from four to two, and also adding language that if state law would allow it, the city would get preference for a dispensary license.
Currently cities don’t know if they will be allowed to own or operate a medical marijuana dispensary. City officials have said they would need to wait to find out what the South Dakota Legislature determines when it meets in session beginning in January.
Meanwhile, the city will take applications and issue two licenses this fall when guidelines are issued by the South Dakota Department of Health concerning medical marijuana. Those dispensary licenses will be good for one year.
The council voted 7-1 to approve second reading of the ordinance. Voting yes were Jason Anderson, Dean Sigman, Beka Zerbst, Carstensen, Kevin Forrester, Dave Martinson and Mike Bachand. Council member Angela Wilkerson abstained and member Aaron Jordan was absent from the meeting.
