Sturgis passes first reading of revised camping ordinance

STURGIS — Residents of Sturgis can continue to host campers in their yard during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each August.
On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved first reading of revisions to its ordinance which allows residential camping.
Some were confused that if they sold their home, the new owners wouldn’t be allowed to host campers, but that is not true.
What is true is that if you are hosting camping on a vacant lot that you own and you sell that lot, that person will not be allowed to host campers.
“That’s only for empty lots, or lots that don’t have residences on them,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.
The ordinance allows residents to host up to 19 campers, but once they have more than eight for more than three days during the Rally, they must provide a portable toilet and pay for an additional garbage tote from the city which could cost up to $190 for the duration of the camping.
The initial revision had required any residential camping with more than five persons on the property to obtain a temporary self-contained portable toilet.
City Councilwoman Beka Zerbst thought that number was too low, so she made the motion to set the number at eight.
“It’s about putting that burden upon our residents and the reach of government into their property,” she said.
Carstensen said the regulation also is for those residents who live next door to someone hosting campers.
“I think the intent of this is to protect our residents who live there year around and can’t take their trash out because their usually normal 300-gallon (garbage tote)… for some reason during the month of August is quite full,” he said.
Residents also need to know that the ordinance describes hosting visitors as “temporary camping” and is limited to 21 days in a 365-day period. Current definition allows for a period not to exceed 15 consecutive days within any 30-day period.
The camping ordinance, which became effective on Aug. 1, 2012, had been provided under the city’s zoning authority and addressed specific land use regulations.
But the City of Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller encouraged the council to transfer the ordinance from under the city’s zoning section to Title 11, which regulates public health and safety.
He said the purpose of the placement is to ensure camping is done in sanitary conditions and allows for regulation of garbage, sewer/wastewater, fire safety, and other concerns.
Generally, state camping/campground regulations are regulated by the South Dakota Department of Health and found under the Public Health and Safety title, Miller said.
Property owners are allowed to host campers because they are deemed a pre-existing non-conforming use by the city.
Before the temporary camping ordinance was passed in 2012, camping was not allowed within residentially zoned areas of town, despite most residents doing it during the Rally anyway.
So naturally, the initial ordinance was met with much trepidation and concern.
Discussion of the revised ordinance also centered on whether the number of RV/camper hookups installed in residential property should be limited or regulated. The language of the new ordinance prohibits installing any permanent RV/camper hookups on residential property.
Violations of this ordinance are a Class 2 misdemeanor. Each day the camping continues is considered a violation under this ordinance.
The council passed the first reading 7-1 with members Beka Zerbst, Mark Carstensen, Kevin Forrester, Mike Bachand, Angela Wilkerson, Jason Anderson, and Aaron Jordan voting in favor. Councilman Dean Sigman voted against. Councilman Dave Martinson was absent.
Second reading of the ordinance will be at the council’s meeting on Nov. 15.
