Sturgis passes first reading of mobile food vendor ordinance

STURGIS — In an effort to reconcile language in city ordinances concerning mobile food vendors and sidewalk cafes/vendors, the Sturgis City Council has unanimously passed first reading of changes to its mobile food vendor ordinance.
The most noticeable change in the ordinance comes in changing the mobile food vendor operation hours to mirror those for sidewalk vendors (6 a.m. to 2 a.m.). Also added to the ordinance is an insurance provision which mirrors the sidewalk vendor requirements.
In the past few years, the popularity of mobile food vendors or food trucks has substantially increased throughout the city, Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller wrote in his report to the city council.
“Managing the increase in mobile food vendors is essential to minimize potential congestion, and ensure these vendors abide by all health, safety, taxation, and zoning regulations,” he said.
The goal is for food vendors to be regulated similar to brick-and-mortar establishments and other temporary vendors. And the proposed ordinance strives to accomplish those goals along with balancing unique needs associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The Sturgis City Council first discussed changes the ordinance at its Nov. 15 meeting. One of the issues brought forth at that meeting was when the vendors may vend in a public right-of-way (ROW). The revised ordinance says that public ROW vending can only be done with prior city approval.
Miller said the revised mobile food vendor ordinance goes beyond the state’s minimal regulations and is more geared towards zoning regulations, such as where a mobile food vendor may operate, hours of operation, and ensuring the vendor complies with local sales tax requirements.
The proposed permitting system acts as a means to ensure compliance with proposed zoning regulations, along with ensuring compliance with state regulations, he said.
The primary components of the ordinance are the permitting requirement, the operational requirements, and the applicability of the ordinance. The proposed permit requires a mobile food vendor to apply and pay $75 per year for a permit which expires on Dec. 31 of that year.
“The purpose of the permit is to ensure the vendor has all necessary state licenses and is compliant with city regulations,” Miller said.
Generally, the Planning and Permitting Office manages the majority of city permits and decides whether to grant, deny, or revoke an existing permit. If the applicant or permit holder disagrees with the decision, the ordinance provides the ability to appeal the decision first to the city manager, then to the city council, acting as a Board of Adjustment.
The primary operational requirement generally limits mobile food vendors to operating only on private property in specific zoning districts geared towards commercial or industrial enterprise.
Other operational requirements include: supplying trash bins; ensuring sufficient parking; limiting signage; and regulating duration and times of operation. The purpose of the operational requirements is to maintain the temporary character of the vendor, and to ensure any vending is done in a clean and sanitary manner, Miller said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.