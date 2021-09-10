Sturgis passes 2022 budget

STURGIS — Property taxpayers within the city of Sturgis will see a hefty drop in the city’s portion of their property tax bill in the coming year.
The growth of the community, the continued profitability of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and continued efficiency within city departments has allowed the city to reduce its property tax rate, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
The city’s 2022 budget, passed unanimously by the council Tuesday, totals $30.4 million.
Even though the budget will increase from 2021, the city’s mill levy charged to property owners will decrease by an estimated 16.6%, Ainslie said.
“We will not know the complete final drop for about another month when we get the final assessed valuation from the county. But, that’s a significant reduction,” he said.
That would bring the city’s mill levy to $5.02 for every $1,000 in assessed value of property.
So, for someone whose home is valued at $180,000, the city’s portion of their property tax bill could be reduced by about $174 in the coming year, Ainslie said. The city’s portion of your property tax bill is about 34%, the school portion is about 43% and the county’s portion is about 23%.
The city’s financial position is far stronger than it has been at any point within the last 10 to 20 years, Ainslie said.
The city’s general fund, as of the end of June, has a reserve of 229% of its annual operational budget. The fund has been increasing for several years as the city’s growth related income (sales tax, development income) have increased and the general fund’s expenditures have decreased, Ainslie said.
There was a significant increase in the fund’s reserves between 2020 and 2021 due to $1.3 in CARES Act funds that exceeded expenses and $250,000 in higher sales tax revenue than budgeted.
The Sturgis City Council added about $6.5 million to the second reading of the budget which increased it from $23.9 million to just over $30 million. The 2021 budget was about $21.5 million.
The city administration determined they should add in Tax Increment Finance district funds that will be needed by developers in the coming year.
Those developers include Gustafson Development Company which plans senior living apartments and townhomes near the Aspen Grove assisted living center at Moose Drive and Dolan Creek Road,
Garden Grove Developments, LLC. Which plans to build 57 single-family homes along Davenport Loop just off Pine View Drive in southwest Sturgis, and Hidden Hills Estates, off Avalanche Road in Sturgis, will add 40 new homes to the community.
The change will be revenue neutral because the cost is offset by the property owners in the district repaying the city. The TIF loans are guaranteed by the developers.
The budget is made up of the general fund, enterprise funds (liquor, water, wastewater, sanitation and ambulance) special revenue accounts, TIF (tax increment finance) and trusts.
Those voting in favor of the budget were Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen, and council members Jason Anderson, Mike Bachand, David Martinson, Beka Zerbst, and Dean Sigman. Council members Kevin Forrester, Aaron Jordan and Angela Wilkerson were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
