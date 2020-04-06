STURGIS — Palm Sunday is a day when Christians throughout the world celebrate Jesus’s triumphant entrance into Jerusalem days before his crucifixion. Crowds left palm fronds and clothing in his path as a sign of praise and respect. This year, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many people celebrated this holy day at home or watching online church services. In Sturgis, Tracey Fowler, Eric Fowler, Pam Anderson and Terry Hermann from St. Francis of Assisi church wore protective masks and gloves to hand out palm fronds to members of their congregation in their vehicles Sunday morning in front of the church. Members of the congregation are encouraged to display the fronds for Holy Week this week.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.