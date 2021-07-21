Sturgis ordinance change could help pet owners

STURGIS — Owners of animals who may end up at the Sturgis/Meade County Animal Shelter officially have two extra days to claim their pet before it can be adopted out or potentially euthanized.
The Sturgis City Council Monday unanimously approved a change to a city ordinance that relates to the number of days the shelter is required to hold animals raising it from five to seven days.
In practice, this often is not enough time to guarantee an animal’s owner has sufficient time to inquire at the shelter to see if it is holding their animal, said Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater who oversees the animal shelter and its staff.
He said to assist in averting any potentially significant error, the staff of the shelter asked that the required holding period be extended from five to seven days.
VanDewater said the shelter has had some concerns in the past concerning the time an animal is held before adopting them out.
The shelter’s standard operating procedure for holding animals was seven days even though the city ordinance stated five days.
“It was actually when we were going through updating our SOPs that we realized it didn’t match up, so we just wanted to get some clarification and make sure the ordinance matches our operating procedures,” he said.
The revised ordinance goes on to say that if the owner of any impounded dog, cat, or ferret, under the provisions of the article, shall fail to redeem such dog, cat, or ferret within seven consecutive days, not counting Sunday and holidays, after such impounding, said dog, cat, or ferret shall be disposed of by humane euthanization or adoption by the animal control officer.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.