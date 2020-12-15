Sturgis Optimist toy drive still in need of toys

STURGIS — The Sturgis Optimist annual toy drive has been successful so far this holiday season but organizers said they are still in need of toys. Dr. Jerrid Goebel, along with Brenda Sabers are coordinating this years drive and anticipate providing toys to around 250 children in the Sturgis area. “The Optimists have been saving and buying toys through out the year and donations have been a little slow this year assuming that COVID-19 is likely the reason with the uncertainty in the economy,” said Goebel.
To make a donation or provide a new or nearly new toy, please contact Dr. Goebel at 347-4003 or Brenda Sabers at 720-0657,
The first distribution will be held on Sunday, and due to the pandemic, it will be a drive thru, and the Optimist will load the toys in the vehicle.
Toys can be dropped off at Liberty Superstore, Runnings, Community center, or Sturgis Chiropractic.
