Sturgis Optimist prom dress sale profits benefit SBHS students.jpg

Brenda Sabers, Sturgis Optimist secretary presents checks to Pete Wilson, Sturgis Brown High School principal, to pay up outstanding lunch accounts at the high school and Joe Williams, assistant principal, accepts a check for the Positive Referral Program. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS – The inaugural Sturgis Optimist consignment prom dress sale was deemed a huge success with more than $4,000 of nearly new garments being sold over the past month. The profits from the sale was $1,100 and the entire amount will be used to benefit Sturgis Brown High School students.

Brenda Sabers, Sturgis Optimist secretary, organized the event and said it was so successful that the event will continue next year.

