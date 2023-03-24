Brenda Sabers, Sturgis Optimist secretary presents checks to Pete Wilson, Sturgis Brown High School principal, to pay up outstanding lunch accounts at the high school and Joe Williams, assistant principal, accepts a check for the Positive Referral Program. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS – The inaugural Sturgis Optimist consignment prom dress sale was deemed a huge success with more than $4,000 of nearly new garments being sold over the past month. The profits from the sale was $1,100 and the entire amount will be used to benefit Sturgis Brown High School students.
Brenda Sabers, Sturgis Optimist secretary, organized the event and said it was so successful that the event will continue next year.
“The Prom Dress Consignment Sale provided nearly new dresses to over 70 girls for a fraction of retail price and was an opportunity for others to clean out their closets and make some money. Dresses were consigned and sold to girls from around the area; from Eagle Butte to Hot Springs to Harding County and everywhere in between,” said Sabers.
The Optimist unanimously supported donating the entire profit to two areas that will make a positive impact for students at the Sturgis High School.
Pete Wilson, Sturgis Brown High School principal, accepted a check for $600 that will be used to pay off any outstanding lunch balances for students that are past due.
“We really want to thank the Optimist Club and all those that purchased prom dresses, as these funds will help a lot of students fix their lunch bills and get off to a good start for the last two months of the year. This is great for our students and now they will be able to eat and not go further in debt,” said Wilson.
Joe Williams, assistant principal, started the Positive Referral Program (PRP) several years ago and accepted a $500 check from the Optimist. The PRP is a program that recognizes students that are doing great things at the high school. The deeds can be little or huge things, and how it works is when an adult notices a student doing something positive, they fill out a short form explaining what the individual did and submit it to Williams.
“We really want to thank the Optimist and those that support our efforts here at the high school. This program lets us recognize kids and staff members that are doing great things. This year we have had a few hundred recognitions that we have been able to give and then reward them at the end of the month with a pizza part and a certificate,” said Williams. Some examples of deeds being done include, kids tutoring other students on their own accord, or just assisting those in need when it is unexpected, and several students cleaned up the bleachers after games without being asked. “This is a chance for us to showcase the great things that are happening here at the high school,” added Williams.
“The Sturgis Optimist Club has a mission, ‘Bringing out the best in kids’ and this program is all about that and rewards those that do great things and help others,” said Sabers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.