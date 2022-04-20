STURGIS — The Sturgis Optimist Easter egg hunt was held on Saturday at the Sturgis City Park. An estimated 500 kids took part in the hunt and collected nearly 5,000 eggs filled with candy. Finding the golden egg; in the 3-and-under age category was Isabelle Gottlob; in the 4-7 age category, Lucas Williamson; and in the 7-9 age category, Kambria Meland. Those three winners received special prizes for their find. The Easter Bunny showed up and took pictures with many of the participants.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.