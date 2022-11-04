Sturgis Optimist donate snacks to after school program.jpg

The Sturgis Optimists donated snacks to the SWMS after school program, from left:  Janice Guttierez (Sixth grade), Kimberly Petersen (Sixth grade), Taylor Jordan (Seventh grade), Chad Hedderman (Principal), and Brenda Sabers (Sturgis Optimists).  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Williams Middle School After School Program hit several roadblocks this year, including its funding, so the Sturgis Optimist stepped in and helped with a bunch of snacks for the students.  

“The After School Program (ASP) started in 2017/18 school year and really picked up popularity after our return from COVID. The ASP started as a need to help students complete work with teachers using their own classroom supplies,” said Kimberly Petersen, a sixth grade teacher.  “There were no snacks unless students remembered to bring them, so teachers donated snacks.”

