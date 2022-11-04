The Sturgis Optimists donated snacks to the SWMS after school program, from left: Janice Guttierez (Sixth grade), Kimberly Petersen (Sixth grade), Taylor Jordan (Seventh grade), Chad Hedderman (Principal), and Brenda Sabers (Sturgis Optimists). Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
STURGIS — The Sturgis Williams Middle School After School Program hit several roadblocks this year, including its funding, so the Sturgis Optimist stepped in and helped with a bunch of snacks for the students.
“The After School Program (ASP) started in 2017/18 school year and really picked up popularity after our return from COVID. The ASP started as a need to help students complete work with teachers using their own classroom supplies,” said Kimberly Petersen, a sixth grade teacher. “There were no snacks unless students remembered to bring them, so teachers donated snacks.”
Some student eat as early as 10:45 a.m. and then attend the after school program until 5:25 p.m. that makes for a long day and a hungry kid who has a hard time focusing.
Brenda Sabers, the Sturgis Optimist secretary, said this was a great opportunity for the Optimists. “The main goal of the Sturgis Optimists Club is to give back to the kids in our community, so we were made aware of this opportunity and the need for snacks and thought it was a great way to give back to the community,” said Sabers.
The ASP can accommodate up to 30 students each night and it varies night to night. Students are able to take tests and catch up on work from an absence, while parents appreciate the program because they do not have to recall concepts taught from years ago. Some families do not have computers or internet access at home, creating a need to finish online work at school. The quieter environment helps students get some small-group instruction and help reinforce concepts taught in the classroom. This helps give immediate feedback on their learning.
Six or seven middle school staff members are regularly present and keep the program running throughout the school year.
The After School Program at the middle school will still need donations for snacks and the students like granola bars, cheese-n-crackers, small chips, and other non-perishable snacks.
If you are interested in donating, snacks or money can be dropped off at the office and specify its for the After School Program.
