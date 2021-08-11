STURGIS — The open container ordinance which allows people to walk the streets in downtown Sturgis with beer or wine during nine days of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a work in progress, the city’s police chief says.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said he saw people not adhering to the ordinance as he walked in the downtown corridor Monday afternoon.
The police department has issued 859 verbal warnings for open container violations, VanDewater said Monday.
“We’re still working to educate the citizens as well as trying to come in compliance with our bars,” VanDewater said. “We will keep hammering away at education.”
Consumption is restricted to the city’s special-event cup and people must be wearing a wrist band to show that they are of legal age. Open container is allowed in a 24-block area from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day.
But so far, many people are walking around downtown with bottles or cans of beer and some have mixed drinks from bars, VanDewater said.
“I can’t tell where they are all coming from. They could be coming from people’s cars or saddle bags for all I know. I just know they are not in the event cups and that’s what the main issue is,” the chief said.
The city has sent out multiple emails and even met with some bar owners to educate them and their patrons about compliance, VanDewater said.
“About 99% of the people are being complaint. We’ve sent more pictures and posters (about the rules) out to establishments and asked them to post them around their entrances and exits so that people will see them when they are walking out,” VanDewater said.
If he and his department see increased issues with the open container, VanDewater said he could meet with the city manager and mayor to determine a Plan B.
“As of right now, we are adjusting it as we can and will move forward,” he said.
Rallygoers seem to appreciate the open container.
“I think it’s fantastic. It’s like Vegas,” said Gordon Clothier, who came to this year’s Rally from Denver. “I agree that there has to be rules that go along with it, but I think it is great.”
City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city purchased 125,000 event cups at $1.92 each. The city itself is selling some of the cups for $10 retail, but resold more than 10,400 cups to retailers throughout Sturgis for $5 each. Most retailers are in turn selling the cups for $10 plus tax. Some are even charging $15.
Clothier said he would have paid $20 for the souvenir open container cup which allows him to drink a beer in downtown.
“I feel like people don’t care what it costs. They come here to have a good time,” he said.
