Sturgis One-Eyed Jacks sells for $5.5 million

STURGIS — One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis has a new owner.
Daytona, Florida-based businessman Okan Avcilar purchased the business and told Sturgis City Council members that owning the bar is a dream come true.
“It was one of my dreams to be in the biker bar business. We finally made it happen,” he said.
Previous One-Eyed Jack’s owner Peter D. Gold sold the property for $5.5 million, which included $3.5 million for real estate and $2 million for the building’s inventory, including a liquor license, according to documents filed with the Meade County Register of Deeds office.
The sale was finalized on Oct. 29, and an application for transfer of the liquor license was received by the city on Nov. 1.
The complex includes vendor spaces and extends from Third Street to Fourth Street on the south side of Main, directly across from the Loud American Roadhouse.
Avcilar said Gold will serve as a mentor during the transition of ownership in the next year.
“Hopefully we can be as good as before and hopefully we will make it better,” he said.
Avcilar and partners Tolga Ustamehmetoglu and Jason Lalchan own Print Art Daytona in Daytona Beach, Fla., specializing in screen-printed and embroidered merchandise sold at major motorcycling events, including Daytona, Sturgis and Laconia, N.H. Avcilar also owns the rights to the Daytona Bike Week website and Facebook pages.
In addition to Avcilar, Ustamehmetoglu and Lalchan are listed as minority owners of One-Eyed Jacks.
The transfer of the on-sale liquor license to Avcilar’s One-Eyed Jack’s, USA LLC was approved unanimously by the Sturgis City Council on Dec. 6. The license was approved for renewal for 2022 at the same meeting.
