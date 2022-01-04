Sturgis OKs redistricting ordinance

STURGIS — Sturgis residents will want to check the city’s voting ward map before heading to the polls in the coming year.
The Sturgis City Council Monday approved second reading of its redistricting ordinance which means the reconfiguration of its voting wards.
The process of redrawing the boundaries of the wards reflects changes in population following the 2020 census. Redistricting is required by the federal government every 10 years following a census. Redrawing the boundaries is a way to respond to the shifts in population among the current wards since the last redistricting process held in 2011.
Using geographic information system (GIS) and data from the US Census Bureau portal, city staff prepared six options for potential voting wards which were presented to the board and public. Sturgis currently has four voting wards with growth happening mostly in southwest areas of town.
The US Census Bureau reports that the population of Sturgis has increased from 6,627 in 2010, to 7,020 in 2020 - an increase of 5.9%, or 393 people.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said that all wards must be composed of equal population within a 10% deviation. Using the 2020 population of 7,020, each ward in Sturgis should have 1,755 citizens, which is referred to as being an “ideal number.” Each ward can deviate within 10% of the ideal number - in the case of Sturgis having not less than 1,667 citizens, but not more than 1,843.
Under the city’s new ward configuration, Ward 1, which covers areas in north Sturgis, will have 1,741 people – a decrease of 14 people. Ward 2, located in the center of the city of Sturgis, will have 1,719 people – a decrease of 36 people. Ward 3, in southeast Sturgis, will have 1,711 people – a decrease of 44 people; and Ward 4, in southwest Sturgis, will have 1,849 people – an increase of 84 people.
The boundaries are supposed to follow logical geographical landmarks, such as roads, so that it is easy for people to know in which ward they live.
The changes to the voting wards become effect on Jan. 28.
Ainslie said residents need to make sure that when voting in the next election they are voting in the correct ward. The city’s Voting Ward Locator page at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/voting-ward-locator will be updated to show the new ward map once it is finalized.
