Sturgis OKs open container for 2022 Rally

STURGIS — Those attending the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will again be able to have a beer or wine on downtown city streets.
The Sturgis City Council has approved open container in areas along and either side of Sturgis Main Street for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally from Aug. 5-14.
There are a couple changes from last year’s open container rules. A wrist band will no longer be required, and open container hours will expand from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
The boundaries in which open containers are allowed is also growing this year to add some businesses that had requested to be included. The city also plans to add more signage explaining the rules.
“Without a doubt, there could have been additional signage last year. We will have more signs this year. And, were looking at other ways to get the message out as well,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
Like last year, official event cups must be purchased and used for the beverage. As per state law, only malt beverage or wine may be consumed outside. And, a valid I.D. must be provided by everyone purchasing an open container cup.
All money raised by cup sales goes to Sturgis Rally Charities and Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund. Last year, about 30,000 cups were sold to rallygoers and $35,200 was raised for charity.
The issue of open container was first discussed in 2017 as a way to enhance the visitor experience at the Rally and try to encourage visitors to spend more time downtown, said Ainslie.
“It was determined that the risks were probably a little higher than what the potential rewards were and so the council at that time decided not to proceed,” Ainslie said.
In 2019, the council decided to do a minor case study to allow open container during the opening ceremonies to see what would happen.
“There was not mass pandemonium during that time and so it was seen as an OK concept that was again tried or discussed in 2020 as a potential mitigation for COVID-19 to allow people to have more space to be able to enjoy a malt beverage outside and not necessarily in a crowded bar,” Ainslie said.
But again, the concept was voted down.
Then in 2021, the council did approve a case study to see how the open container affected the Rally. City officials came up with several metrics to be measured so they could truly see a year-to-year comparison of such things as calls for service, underage drinking, DUIs, disorderly conduct and time in the downtown area.
Here are the comparisons:
• DUI’s 2021, 57; 2019 54; Percentage change: Up 5.6%
• Underage Possession 2021, 3; 2019, 7; Percentage change: Down 56.2%
• Disorderly & Assault 2021, 19; 2019, 32; Percentage change: Down 41%
• Total Calls for Service 2021, 1,853; 2019, 1,579; Percentage change: Up 17.4%
• Traffic Counts 2021, 525,768; 2019, 499,654; Percentage change: Up 5.2%
• Sales Tax Collections 2021, $750,279; 2019, $606,706; Percentage change: Up 23.7%
• Attendance 2021, 575,000; 2019, 490,000; Percentage change: Up 17.3%
• Avg. Time in Downtown 2021, 5.25 days; 2019, 4.15 days; Percentage change: Up 26.5%
Councilman Tony Dargatz asked at the June 20 meeting of the Sturgis City Council if the city has the ability to pull the open container should there be major fallout.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said the city does indeed have the ability to halt the open container should there be problems.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.