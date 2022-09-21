STURGIS –—The owners of The Crop Shop in Sturgis say they are still a couple months away from growing and manufacturing medical marijuana.
The Crop Shop co-owner Bryan Anderson said they are currently in the middle of converting space at 2951 Whitewood Service Rd., to use for both cultivation and manufacturing. The location is also home to Olson Towing whose owner, Mike Barck, is co-owner of The Crop Shop.
The Sturgis City Council unanimously approved a medical marijuana manufacturing license at its meeting Monday. The council had approved a medical cannabis cultivation license for The Crop Shop in May.
“We’re hoping to be up and running by the end of the year,” Anderson said Tuesday.
After the cultivation license was approved by the city, owners of The Crop Shop had to wait for approval of its state license. Anderson said they have now been approved.
“The state took a long time getting back to us,” Anderson said.
The city is waiting on required improvements and inspection to the location before issuing the cultivation license, said Dave Smith, the city’s director of planning and permitting.
Sturgis has a limit of two on the number of cannabis dispensary licenses it will issue, but for all other cannabis establishment licenses, the number of licenses is unlimited, Smith said.
The Crop Shop paid $7,500 each for both the cultivation and manufacturing license.
“We’re ready to get rolling on this,” Anderson said.
Last December, the city of Sturgis awarded provisional medical cannabis dispensary licenses to Puffy’s LLC and Northern Hills Alternative Health.
The Puffy’s dispensary would be located at 1337 Main St, just to the west of the Loud American Roadhouse. The Northern Hills Alternative Health location is at 2715 Lazelle at the mouth of Boulder Canyon.
The city received 18 applications for the two dispensary licenses.
