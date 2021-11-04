Sturgis now accepting applications for medical cannabis dispensaries

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis is now accepting applications for medical cannabis dispensaries.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said two licenses are available for dispensaries and unlimited licenses for cannabis manufacturing and testing.
The deadline for dispensary application submissions is 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23.
If more than two dispensary licenses are received, a lottery will be held on Dec. 6, at the Sturgis City Council meeting.
Applicants are also required to submit license applications to the South Dakota Department of Health, which would process the applications following the city’s processing. The license from the city is provisional, contingent on the applicant receiving a registration certificate from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Applications can be submitted through the CitizenServe portal at www2.citizenserve.com/sturgis
After submitting an online application, applicants will need to go to Sturgis City Hall to provide a notarized signature (bring ID) and to make payment.
