Sturgis nixes fines for over length vehicles on Main Street

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis won’t be ticketing vehicles that protrude into the driving lanes on Main Street.
At its Feb. 7 city council meeting, the council discussed proposed revisions to its traffic ordinance, primarily adding language which limited vehicles from protruding or extending into the street along Main Street.
This discussion focused on the issue of long trucks parking downtown along Main Street narrowing the right-of-way, allowing only one vehicle to drive through the certain portion of the street at a time.
Prior to first reading of the ordinance at its Feb. 22 meeting, Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller added a new section to the ordinance concerning the long trucks titled Parking and Storage on Public Property.
The section read in part that all vehicles parking along Main Street between 4th Street and Middle Street must not protrude or extend past the end of the parking lines into the right-of-way. Any violation of this section is subject to a $25 fine.
Council member Kevin Forrester said he took some time recently to look at the parking situation on Main Street.
“It looks like there would be an awful lot of vehicles that would be in violation of this,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like we’re sending a real inviting Main Street experience if we’re gonna be handing out $25 tickets to everybody parked on Main Street.”
Forrester said he understands that traffic on Main Street can be pinched at times when there is more than one over length vehicle parked on the side of the street, but he questioned whether setting an ordinance with a fee for non-compliance is the way to go.
“At one point in my life in all my years here, Main Street was one-way. I’m not condoning that as a solution, but there was a time when Main Street was one-way,” he said.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said when the city did the Main Street reconstruction, they attempted to make parking spaces even longer to accommodate over-length vehicles.
“By doing that, we did lose a few parking spaces,” he said.
Council member Jason Anderson said he was not in favor of the fine, especially when the longer vehicles are a ranch operation standard.
“I don’t want to drive anybody away from coming to Main Street,” he said. “I see all the time that somebody will pull their front tire up on the curb to try to be courteous and try to shorten up the length of their vehicle on the street,” he said.
It wouldn’t make sense to kick potential customers from Main Street, said council member Mike Bachand.
He offered a couple options including only allowing parking on one side of the street or going back to a one-way Main Street.
“We do have to do something though before we have a serious accident. It’s hard to see around those (long vehicles). Thank God for rear-view cameras,” he said. “We have to come up with a viable solution. I don’t know what the solution is right now, but I’ll tell you we are sure going to make a lot of people mad when we start doling out $25 tickets.”
After lengthy discussion, the council voted to remove the long trucks section 16.05.04) of the ordinance in regard to Main Street parking. The issue passed unanimously on first reading and the issue of Main Street parking was sent to the city’s Infrastructure Committee. Second reading of the ordinance will be at the council’s March 7 meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.