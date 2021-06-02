STURGIS — Sturgis city officials knew years ago that the city’s aging wastewater treatment facility would need to be replaced at some point.
What they didn’t know was that their timing to replace the system would be impeccable.
The city had two options for project delivery methods when planning for the new facility: They could go with the traditional design-bid-build method in which the city would work directly with the contractors, or they could hire a Construction Management-At-Risk, or CMAR, which would oversee the entire project and provide the city with a guaranteed maximum price.
The construction manager, typically a general contractor, manages the cost and construction of the project to stay below the predetermined maximum price. This is where the “at risk” part of the title comes from: If the project exceeds the limit, the manager will be financially liable for the excess amount.
Unlike the design-bid-build method of construction, under a CMAR agreement, the designer and builder operate under separate contracts. But because the CMAR is responsible for cost control measures, they are involved in all phases of design and production.
They chose the CMAR route with Scull Construction which may have saved the city thousands of dollars.
“This was the first time the city had ever done this method,” Bush said. “It takes out all the variables, and we don’t have the likelihood of having change orders. The contractor has to figure out how to build this and stay under the guaranteed maximum price, or they are at risk for the cost.”
The city locked in the final price of the project in February 2020, just weeks before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic worldwide.
At that point, all the materials for the project had been bid by the contractor through manufacturers nationwide. That meant distributors couldn’t raise their prices. Since that time, the prices of building materials have skyrocketed.
The contractor on the project is PKG from North Dakota. They built the city’s automated rake screen now in use at the wastewater treatment plant.
Currently, Sturgis treats its wastewater through filtration and use of waste-eating microbes in a series of four settling ponds located northeast of town.
Treated water is used for irrigation of city property, or discharged into other water sources, such as Bear Butte Creek which runs along the north side of town.
However, municipalities are faced with increasingly strict state and federal standards for treated wastewater to be discharged.
The city only recently was granted a new permit which becomes active in April.
“We are right on track for that new permit. We know what the requirements are. We know what our levels are. We know what testing we have to do now, it’s just a matter of getting the new plant online and hitting those levels,” Bush said.
The new treatment plant, designed with state-of-the-industry microfiltration and ultraviolet light purification technology, will come online in June.
Cost of the treatment plant itself is $14.8 million. The overall $16 million cost for the entire project included construction of a new underground interceptor line to take wastewater from where the city’s current wastewater lines converge in the northeast part of Sturgis, near the city soccer fields, out to the city lagoons, located north and east of Sturgis Brown High School.
The new interceptor line, completed last year, more than doubles the capacity of the old line, installed in the 1990s, Bush said.
The original Sturgis wastewater treatment facilities were built in 1963 and upgraded in 1995 after the city received a notice of violation and compliance order from the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The new plant uses what is called a membrane bioreactor, or MBR system, which Bush says is the best overall fit for the town. Simply put, it has cartridges or filters that help clean the water.
“This type of system is expandable, the most efficient, it has the ability to meet future regulations and has a smaller footprint,” he said.
Before going with the MBR system, Bush and the contractors toured plants using that system in Minnesota, Washington state, and California. And many of those places have higher regulations.
“That gave us the assurance that this was going to be something that we could adapt and build onto,” he said.
The new plant will push through about 1 million gallons of water a day.
“That’s what we designed for and that’s where the plant is the happiest,” Bush said.
The city currently pushes through about 750,000-900,000 gallons a day.
Planning the new plant for 1 million gallons allows for growth, Bush said. And the city will use the current settling ponds as equalization ponds. That means if the city wants to hit the 1 million gallon mark daily, it can draw from the ponds.
“Where you get into trouble is when you have a lot of influx,” he said. “It’s kind of like the weather in your house. One day you have the air conditioner on and one day you’ve got the heater on. If we can keep it at a constant 70 degrees all the time everything kinda works happy.”
The other good thing about the CMAR method for construction is that when Sturgis finalized its contract, it included a clause that the contractor would run the new wastewater treatment plant for one year once it was up and running.
Because of that, city staff will work under the contractor and learn the system so that they can become certified.
When the city takes over, there will be three licensed staff and one mechanic/maintenance worker at the new plant.
“There are a lot of pumps and motors. The other part of keeping us on track is preventative maintenance. We will implement a monthly maintenance schedule. We will be doing that proactively rather than reactively,” he said.
In July 2017, the city began collecting a monthly wastewater surcharge of $17.63 from all of its water customers to help fund the treatment plant construction, along with extra employees and supplies needed once the plant is completed.
The city also received funds from the state’s revolving loan fund. One of the requirements for the fund is that the city must show that they have the ability to repay the loan at 110%.
The city was able to collect that surcharge for almost two years before they started the project.
The $17.63 surcharge was based off an annual average of 3,512 account minimums. Since that time, the average annual number of account minimums for the city have increased 9.9%. Because of the increase, the city was able to reduce the wastewater monthly surcharge by $1.58 per month.
“Definitely not in my lifetime and definitely not in my tenure as a public works director have I ever seen that. I have never even heard of utility rates dropping by a municipality. Generally speaking, utility rates never go down,” he said.
