Sturgis nets $1.1 million on 81st Rally

STURGIS — The net profit from the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally returned to the city is about $1.1 million, city officials announced this week.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie provided the annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Financial Report at Monday night’s council meeting.
Rally related income was reported to be $1,971,376. The city also saw an estimated $750,279 in sales tax revenue. From those profits, the city paid out $1,456,567 in expenses and another $152,199 in city donations to local charities such as the Sturgis Rally Charities group.
Ainslie said contributing to the uptick in profits were fees paid by temporary Rally vendors.
He said in recent years more and more of what vendors pay in fees is transferred to the sanitation fund to help offset that large Rally expense. Sanitation covers water, sewer, and garbage.
Ainslie said another revenue source came from the first year of sales for the open container cups. That brought in $75,280.
“The vast majority of that came from our private sector partners who also sold cups,” Ainslie said.
The city bought the souvenir cups in bulk, then sold them to bars and other retail outlets who in turn sold the cups to Rallygoers who were allowed to consume wine and beer in the cups in the downtown corridor certain hours during the Rally.
On the expense side of the ledger, the city saw a large increase in wages and benefits paid to temporary staff such as police and security
“That really came about from the higher pay we had for a lot of our temporary help, especially in public safety. We increased that so we could be more competitive with what the regional averages were,” Ainslie said.
Ainslie said the city was able to increase donations to charity this year by $103,000 and new efforts are helping to aid in increasing revenue.
“What we are starting to see are new efforts in which we are able to expand our revenue. These are new things we started this year and that’s why we are starting to see some upside potential to the bottom line for the city. Those include official marks, website sales and open container cups. Those kinds of things that really encapsulate the additional upside that the Rally has for the city,” Ainslie said.
Sturgis Rally Charities receives 50% of the net proceeds from the open container cup sales up to $75,000. That is per the contract the city has with Sturgis Rally Charities, which was approved for the next three years at the council meeting Monday.
Also under the proposed contract, the city will continue to transfer 5% of the gross sponsorship revenue funds to Sturgis Rally Charities. Those are funds actually received by the city from the sponsorship promotional activities of the Rally.
Also on Monday, the city handed out annual Rally donation checks to Sturgis Rally Charities and other non-profit organizations that receive money from the annual event.
Those receiving funds included:
From Mayor’s Pub Crawl to Ambulance Fund $1,820
From Director’s Ride to Colorado Captain Charity $250
From Director’s Ride to Sturgis Outdoor Recreation $938
From Tattoo & Beard Donations to Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation (SRCF) $275
From Legendary 5k to Sturgis Outdoor Recreation $1,500
From Sponsorship Proceeds to SRCF $10,395
From Sponsorship Proceeds to Sturgis Charities Endowment $62,400
From Open Container Cup Sales to SRCF $17,600
From Sturgis Liquor Bourbon Raffle to SRCF $7500
From Sturgis Liquor Bottle Engraving to Sturgis Brown Scholarships $2,600
From Jack Daniel’s Challenge Coins to Sturgis Brown Scholarships $10,000
From Mayor’s Ride to Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, $7,500
From Mayor’s Ride to Fire Station Parking Lot, $7,500
From Mayor’s Ride to Police Reserves, $6,000
From Mayor’s Ride to Sturgis Ambulance, $7,500
From Mayor’s Ride to Love INC Sturgis, $2,500
From Mayor’s Ride to Sturgis Animal Shelter, $2,500
From Mayor’s Ride to Deadwood VFW, $2,000
From Mayor’s Ride to United Way Employee Match, $2,000
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.