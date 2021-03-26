Sturgis National Honor Society inducts 20 at recognition banquet

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School National Honor Society recognition banquet was held on Monday with the induction of 20 new members. Brady Buchholz, the President said those being inducted were selected on their grade point average, academic success, service, leadership, ability and character.
Seven sophomores were selected based on a 3.5 grade point average and only three percent of the class is chosen. Those students are Austin Atyeo, Beck Bruch, Landry Haugen, Zoey Holt, Carlie Johnson, Owen Koontz and Layne Septka. Juniors inducted included: Hannah Aston, EmmaLeigh Cass, Kenna Goebel, Zoey Goebel, Slade Kieierleber, Ashlyn Krcil, Carlyn Oster, Sidney Peterson, Dominik Smith and Wyatt Trohkimoinen. Seniors being inducted includes, Landon Hand, John Peterson and Presley Schneider.
“I congratulate all first year members in all your accomplishments and outstanding qualities made evident by you nomination of this honor. For the seniors, I commend you for your remarkable efforts as you near graduation, in hope that you will go great things in the future,” said Jessica Matthews, President elect.
