Sturgis municipal election gets personal

STURGIS — The gloves have come off in the mayoral and city council seat races in Sturgis.
A Facebook group named the Meade County Taxpayers for Responsible Government this week shared damning financial information about candidates Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz on its Facebook page. Tammy Bohn is running for mayor and Justin Bohn and Vasknetz are seeking seats on the Sturgis City Council.
The information focuses on financial woes for both the Bohns and Vasknetz dating back to 2011. The Bohns owed nearly $245,000 according to a civil case filed against them. And Vasknetz had defaulted on some credit cards to the tune of about $10,000.
Vasknetz said she has and still does have challenges with finances.
“Most of the hard-working people I know in Sturgis are in the same position, working paycheck to paycheck,” she said. ”That is why it’s devastating for many of the residents every time a surcharge gets added to our water bills to pay for projects. I own and am responsible for my debt, who’s responsible for the city’s?”
Bohn calls the release of the information “mudslinging.”
The Bohns’ debts are from a time when they filed bankruptcy both personally and for their business, Cycle Hutt, Tammy Bohn said.
“We moved the business here and ended up losing everything. It’s nobody’s fault but our own, but that is all taken care of,” she said Friday.
Another case listed related to an unsatisfied judgement of $35,000. Bohn said that case has since been dropped. That debt stemmed from when the Bohns wanted to open a gun range in Vanocker Canyon.
“That is all done and taken care of,” she said.
Bohn said she is not sure why someone would feel the need to reveal such personal financial information just before an election.
“Yes, it is important, but it is all information that has happened in the past,” she said.
Bohn said they’ve moved on and have learned from the experience.
“I think I’m going to make a great mayor, because I have been through that here in Sturgis. I lived through the bankruptcy and losing a business,” she said. “We picked ourselves up, we got jobs, and we got back on our feet again.”
The Meade County Taxpayers for Responsible Government post stated: “Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz can’t manage their own finances, much less those of the City. Judgements. Collections. Court Actions. Is this who you want running our town? The truth matters.”
Administrators for the Facebook page said in response to the post, someone brought to light that the Bohns also took money from customers when their business closed.
One of the customers wrote on YELP: “I have been waiting for parts for over 2 mos. now spent 400.00 and now I am out the money! They took the money from my card with no problem!”
Bohn said they were bonded for $100,000 with credit card companies and any individuals who used cards for product when they filed for bankruptcy and those customers should have been refunded.
“I know there were things in place to cover people,” Bohn said.
In response to the Meade County Taxpayers for Responsible Government post, Tammy Bohn wrote on her Facebook page, called Tammy Bohn for Sturgis Mayor: “Soon after moving a successful business to Sturgis in 2011, Justin and I lost everything. We lived through financial hardships and lawsuits. We figured out how to make a business work in Sturgis. I will make a great Mayor, because I understand what needs to be done and I am not afraid to do it,” the post stated.
Interestingly, the Bohns and Vasknetz filed a lawsuit in late March alleging the current city manager form of government in Sturgis is moot. The lawsuit follows a judge’s ruling in February that a petition spearheaded by the three asking for an election to eliminate the city manager position was declared invalid.
The second suit seeks to declare the 2007 election that formed the city manager form of government invalid. The Quo Warranto lawsuit has two counts:
Count 1 is a Quo Warranto action asking the court to determine whether the 2007 election had any effect and does not demand payments and emoluments received by (Sturgis City Manager) Daniel Ainslie be paid back to the city.
Count 2 asks for a declaratory judgment delineating whether the 2007 election had any effect and pleading that (if the office of city manager was not lawfully created) payments, fees, and emoluments received by Ainslie be paid back to the city.
Kellen Willert, a Belle Fourche-based attorney for the Bohns and Vasknetz, said the simple lawsuit is designed to clearly delineate the structure under which Sturgis operates.
“Sturgis could have asked the Court to make a declaration, but it has not. Sturgis could simply join the Candidates in asking the Court to make a determination, but it has not,” he said in court documents.
On Tuesday, the city and Ainslie moved to dismiss the complaint filed by the Bohns and Vasknetz, citing that the court lacks jurisdiction of subject matter in the case.
