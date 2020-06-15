Sturgis Motorcycle Rally a go

STURGIS — The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will go on in 2020, but with some modifications.
The COVID-19 pandemic version of the Rally will have no opening ceremonies, no B-1 fly-over Main Street, and no bands or contests at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. But it will have hand sanitation stations on Main Street as well as a nightly disinfecting of the downtown sidewalks.
Almost all the changes are meant to discourage large gatherings of people on city property, said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie. That hopefully will lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
The council voted 8-1 Monday night to move ahead with the modified version of the Rally.
Buffalo Chip owner Rod Woodruff said it was obvious that the decision was agonizing for members of the city council.
“You couldn’t expect anyone to be more diligent than they have been in putting this together. There should be no possibility of criticism for the process and the decision that they have made,” he said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
