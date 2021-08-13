Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame inducts new members

DEADWOOD — It was a mixed bag of emotions at the 20th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame induction breakfast ceremony Wednesday, as new inductees were celebrated and passed friends were cherished.
“This is the industry, this is what makes it all happen,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen. “This is the history and once you know that history, you can always make the future better.”
Law Tiger Motorcycle Lawyers presented the inaugural Law Tiger Hall of Fame Hero Award to Bikers Against Bullies, which travels across the country engaging with young people to help channel their energy using the power of the motorcycling community. Fred “Flash” Van de Perre accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.
“We motivate young people to make better decisions, and their lives get better,” Van de Perre said. “What we try to tell kids (is) ‘where you’re looking is where you’re going. If you want to go to a good place, look at a good place and follow that route.”
Additionally, Law Tigers presented the organization with a check for $5,000.
Next up was a special ceremony honoring Nancy Davidson, “The First Lady of Motorcycling,” who passed away in July, as well as Vene Lee “Skeeter” Todd, who had been inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 shortly before his death in October 2020.
Also honored for her work as “The Fastest Woman on Four Wheels,” was Jessi Combs, who was a prominent figure at the Sturgis Rally, and served as its first female grand marshal in 2017.
“It’s really an honor to stand here and just say words for an all around badass, my sister Jessi,” said Kelly Combs, Jessi’s brother. “It’s really impossible to encapsulate all that she was in such a small snapshot in time, but we will all do our best up here to do so.”
“Jessi didn’t go out there with the attitude of, ‘well I’m going to show them,’ so that others could see what she could do,” Danielle Theis, Combs’ sister added. “But rather it was more like, ‘I want to show them,’ so that others could see what they could do.”
For her work advocating women in motorsports, the Combs family and their close friends started the Jessi Combs Foundation, which gives scholarships to young women “to empower the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers.”
Kelly and Danielle, where joined on stage by Dana Wilke, a founding member of the foundation, board member Adel Adams, board treasurer/secretary Vanessa Klock, and three of the seven inaugural Jessi Combs Foundation Scholarships Sana Anderson, Hannah Stout, and Akai Longo.
“Her impact on this industry and every industry she impacted isn’t over because the world lost Jessi, it’s actually just the start of a different chapter,” Wilke said. “It’s a chapter we didn’t expect to have to write but we have to soldier on and here we are today standing up here with three of the seven women that represent the Jessi Combs Foundation and everything that we stand for. These women are going to change the work in Jessi’s name.”
Acclaimed motorcycle artist David Yule unveiled a painting of Jessi Combs, which will be auctioned off to raise money for the foundation.
Combs, also the land speed record holder, died in a jet car crash Aug. 27, 2019 while trying to break her own record.
The following inductees joined these pillars of the biking industry, as the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame class of 2021:
Freedom Fighter Class of 2021
Deborah Butitta
Deborah Butitta was born and raised in Rockford, Ill., to a modest family. As a young girl, Butitta was around motorcycles and by high school could be seen riding on the back of her boyfriend’s motorcycle. In the early 90s, Butitta was introduced to American Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Arizona. In 1994, she joined the Motorcycle Riders Foundation. During her tenure with the Motorcycle Riders Foundation, Butitta held three different positions, including corporate secretary for eight years. Currently, Butitta is on the Motorcycle Riders Foundation Board of Directors, and she is the chairman for the Motorcycle Riders Foundation Awareness and Education Board of Directors.
“Who knew that when my dad put me on a stool at his radiator shop at eight years old to straighten fins o radiators for him and hand him wrenches that I would go on the be the motor head that I am,” Butitta said. “I truly believe that if you give to the community, it would be a wonderful world that we would be in and so my passion for motorcycle rights and what I do is because I’m giving back to the community and the people that I love.”
Ray Drea
At the ripe old age of 6, Ray Drea received his first ride around the block on the back of his oldest brother Don’s 1958 Panhead dresser, sparking a lifelong love for the Harley-Davidson brand. In 1993 Willie G. Davidson asked Drea to officially join Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. It was here that Drea learned the value, and developed the expertise, in designing for the masses. From the inside of the motor company, he is most proud of the creative styling team he helped build. In 2020 Drea retired form Harley-Davidson. Leaving the corporate world behind, he continues to follow his passion for creating art and freeing souls one customer at a time.
Drea’s work painting bikes at Harley-Davidson lead to him designing several logos for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, including the iconic “Sturgis” script still used throughout the city today.
“If you really think and reflect on the things that happen in your life … I hate to say, it’s not the bikes, it’s not the Mt. Rushmore, it’s the friends, the family that you’re with, the memories made. And that’s the stuff that you really carry with you,” he said. “When you think about that name, ‘Legendary Sturgis,’ I would change that, ‘Legendary,’ to, ‘It’s all about the stories – Sturgis, exclamation point.’”
Fred Kodlin
Pushing the boundaries of what a motorcycle can be, Fred Kodlin has built a reputation for radical custom bike building, cutting-edge product design and high-quality manufacturing. Paving the way to owning his own business, Kodlin completed a master’s degree in vehicle construction and blacksmithing. That led to the opening of Kodlin Motorcycles. Under Kodlin’s leadership and vision for more than 36 years, Kodlin has built a reputation for unique hybrid designs.
Kodlin recalled his first trip to Sturgis after coming to America to by Harley’s to take back to Germany.
“I ended up riding to Sturgis for the first time in 1990 and got separated from my friends on the way somewhere in Iowa. All I knew was that they would wait for me on Main Street,” Kodlin said laughing. “I had no idea back then that I would go back again and again, and I wouldn’t even dream about getting inducted into the motorcycle Hall of Fame.”
Jared Mees
With each additional main event victory, Jared Mees continues to rewrite the Progressive American Flat Track record books. With three Grand National Championships to his name, Mees has elevated his game to new heights. Perhaps most notable of all is Mees’ enhanced ability at the mile venues, culminating in a perfect six-for-six sweep in 2019. Mees is both admired and feared for his tenacity, fitness, and determination. He’s also a family man and aspiring businessman, serving as the event promoter of the Lima Half-Mile with his wife, Nichole.
The 35-year-old said he was shocked when he received the call telling him he would be joining the ranks of some of his heroes in the Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
“My first response was, ‘man, am I old enough,’” he said with a laugh. “Because, you know a lot of the legends and my heroes that I see inducted into the Hall of Fame are … older.”
Although Mees said he doesn’t have the storied history with the Rally as many of his fellow hall of famers, he has always had a special place in his heart for the event after first attending when he was 14 years old.
Nick Trask
Nick Trask was born and raised in New Zealand and was introduced to motorcycles and racecars at a young age. Following high school, Trask worked his way through an automotive apprenticeship program and went on to build a lot of custom cars. One day, Trask came across an ad for a motorcycle tech school in the United States. He applied and a few months later sold everything he had and came to America. Shortly after graduating from motorcycle tech school, Trask hopped on his Harley and headed to Sturgis. Trask’s passion for performance machines and crazy aesthetics lead him to be at the forefront of “Assault” style motorcycles.
“When I was told I was inducted I didn’t think that I was worthy, I didn’t think I’d done enough, right? ‘Cause we’re just starting,” Trask said. “There’s so many people in this hall that move the industry … That’s my job now, to inspire the younger so they know it’s real, they know it’s achievable. You can do anything you want to do, you’ve just got to put your mind (to it) and go get it. (You’ll) never fail, no way.”
Trask’s appreciation for the opportunity he saw in coming to America was on full blast as he accepted his place as a motorcycle legend.
“So many people back in New Zealand says, ‘Nick, they’re gonna turn you around when you get to the border.’ And I was like, ‘Man, I’ll swim,’” He said as the crowd cheered.
Rick Ball
Rick Ball was born and raised in Sylmar, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. Even before he was a teenager, Ball found himself tinkering on his minibike to make it go faster. As an adult, Ball’s passion for drag racing and motorcycles is why RC Components grew in the drag racing world. Over the next few years, RC Components became the first ever to build their own brake rotors to match their wheels, and then did the same for their pulleys. During the Chopper days, Ball designed a brake rotor to be a part of the pulley to leave the other side of the wheel nice and clean.
“Can you even imagine making a living doing anything else,” Ball posited to the crowd. “You’d probably do it for half price, or even planed on doing it for free out of a garage and playing, and all of a sudden it became a business.”
Wayne and Donna Pingel
Wayne Pingel opened a motorcycle parts and service shop called Motorsport Sales and Construction in 1967. His focus was building choppers, rebuilding Harley-Davidson engines, custom fabrication and sandblasting. In 1973, Wayne and Donna were married. They were a good fit, because Donna had an interest in motorcycling too. In 1980, Wayne and Donna decided to ride to Sturgis for the first time. In the early 80s, business started getting better and the Harley-Davidson factory was using a few of their products on the XR750 and so were custom bike builders. They expanded their product line with drag racing components. For the company to be more easily identified, the name was changed to Pingel Enterprise, Inc. in 1986.Wayne and Donna have worked side by side and say they are thankful for their journey together in the motorcycle industry.
“This is basically our first trip to Sturgis since that one in 1980 where we are actually not having to work,” Donna said. “We obviously never expected this, we’re a small company; we build unique products. Whatever my husband can come up with is pretty much what we build…”
“She keeps pushing me,” Wayne interrupted with a laugh.
“There ya go,” Donna concluded.
2021 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient
Mike Corbin (pre-2001 inductee)
As a first-generation American born of Irish immigrants, Mike Corbin’s journey tells a classic American tale. In his early 20’s, Corbin was attending a motorcycle rally on his customized Norton when he was asked to sell the homemade seat right off the bike. After prolonged pestering, he sold the seat and rode on a balled up leather jacket. In the year 2000, Corbin was inducted into the National Motorcycle H.O.F, the American Motorcyclist Association H.O.F. and was also among the very first inductees into the Sturgis Motorcycle H.O.F. When asked what it meant to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Corbin said it was especially significant because it bears the Arlen Ness name, someone who was such a pillar of the industry for so long.
“I want to thank everybody very much,” Corbin said. “My wife is here, the rock of our family; my kids; my company; and all the great motorcycle riders of the world. And I want to thank Arlen Ness for helping give us a cornerstone to a way of life.
