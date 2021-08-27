Sturgis mom wants inclusive equipment added at city playgrounds

STURGIS — Jessica Davies-Lyden wants the city of Sturgis to add more equipment at city parks to accommodate children with disabilities.
Davies-Lyden said there is only one park, out of eight in the community, that has a swing that can be used by children with disabilities, such as her son.
She said she came before the Sturgis City Council Monday in hopes that the city would be willing to add more “inclusive” swings at other parks throughout town.
“He should be able to go and swing at any park that has swings,” Davies-Lyden said of her son. “He shouldn’t have to go to one park over and over in this town.”
Mayor Mark Carstensen explained that it’s not as easy as just retrofitting equipment over existing equipment. Making them ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant requires more work, he said.
“It’s much trickier than just attaching the new eyelets and calling it good. I think there are some different things that have to go into that,” the mayor said.
Carstensen said that when the city is looking to add playgrounds or change out equipment, they would certainly consider inclusive equipment.
“Over time, I think that truly is the plan. It is something that takes planning,” he said.
Sturgis City Manager said that whenever upgrades are made to existing facilities, they are required to become fully compliant with the contemporary ADA standards.
Davies-Lyden suggested changing out one of the baby swings at the Rose Street Park and make it an inclusive swing.
Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said an inclusive swing would need to be erected on its own structure. It couldn’t be hung in place of an existing swing.
“The manufacturer will not stand behind them unless they are put on their structure. You can’t take an inclusive swing and just put it on someone else’s frame,” he said.
And once any upgrade or swing structure added at a park, an ADA compliant surfacing would need to be installed underneath the swing, Ainslie said.
Then, an ADA compliant pathway would be necessary from the sidewalk to the swing. In addition, the sidewalk curb cut at the road intersection would need to be eventually enhanced to include the truncated domes. Changing out one swing may cost anywhere from $3,000 to $12,000, the city engineer estimates.
Ainslie said the city has included funds in its five-year capital improvement plan to enhance ADA accessibility at city-owned facilities. The city council would ultimately determine which areas of the community are in the highest need for ADA upgrades.
Accommodating youth in the Sturgis community should be a priority, Davies-Lyden said.
“I grew up with this park (Rose Street). There has been one new piece of equipment in 30 years in this town where we pay all these taxes. We hold this big huge motorcycle rally. Where does our money go? It should go to our youth. It’s important,” she said.
City council member Dave Martinson said the issue of providing inclusive playground equipment will not be ignored by the city.
“It will be an ongoing discussion. Can any of us make a promise that something is going to happen within a matter of months or by next spring? Well, no we can’t, but we will not forget about this and we will consider doing whatever we can.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.