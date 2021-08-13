STURGIS — Two Sturgis men were honored during Military Appreciation Day Tuesday at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen read proclamations and presented awards to Walter “Walt” Saubers and John Coyle during ceremonies at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
Both men say they were humbled by the recognition.
Saubers thanked fellow veterans and the city of Sturgis for allowing him to be at home in such a wonderful community with his family who takes such good care of him.
“Thank you so much for what you did for me today,” Saubers said.
Saubers also received an award from the South Dakota National Guard for his service.
The certificate of appreciation read: “In appreciation for your outstanding, dedicated and faithful service to the United States of America. The SDNG expresses our heartfelt gratitude for your years of committed service in defense of freedom and liberty.”
Saubers grew up in Edgemont, joining the South Dakota National Guard while in high school, and graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Black Hills Teacher’s College in Spearfish.
The day after graduation, Saubers enlisted in the United States Navy, beginning a 27-year career which he describes as “the best job in the world.”
After officer’s candidate school, he worked his way up the ranks, ultimately becoming a Captain. Saubers served as an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy for two years and having command of three ships — the USS Newport - a landing ship tank; the USS Suribachi — an ammunition ship; and the USS Ogden - a landing platform dock.
As captain of ships visiting foreign countries, Saubers was invited to lunch with Prince Charles of England and was presented at court to the Queen of Denmark along with movie actor Danny Kaye.
Several months before his retirement, Walt met Ramona Britton. They initiated a telephone courtship which culminated in marriage six months later.
After retirement in September 1979, Saubers moved back to Sturgis, collecting, and selling antiques and flipping houses. Saubers has served on several committees for the city of Sturgis, has helped supervise parking for the Knight of Columbus during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and has delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 25 years.
Saubers, 90, said he is experiencing a peaceful retirement in Sturgis, enjoying visits from his son Frank, daughter Suzanne and stepsons Michael, Tad and Patrick Britton.
Coyle was born in 1944 in Bremerton, Wash. After his service in the Navy, Coyle found his way to the Black Hills;
Carstensen said Coyle is an ambassador for Sturgis. You can often see Coyle out and about each day talking to everyone and welcoming the visitors that frequent downtown Sturgis. But his favorite spot is on the base of a lamp post at the corner of Junction Avenue and Douglas Street in Sturgis where he waves to all who pass by.
Coyle has always been active in the community volunteering for any organization that needed assistance. He was named Sturgis Community Volunteer of the year by the Chamber of Commerce in 2020.
Coyle was a member of the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and has assisted with the Parade of Lights, Camaro Rally and Supermoto. He umpired Sturgis Little League and women’s softball. He also spent 20 years helping with the Halloween parties at the Sturgis City Auditorium.
Coyle’s love of the Rally led him to collect a patch from every year starting in 1974.
Coyle’s biggest passion is firefighting. He has kept newspaper articles and continually added to a history of the fires in the Black Hills that goes back more than 55 years
Coyle received the award for representing the Sturgis community and for his loyal dedication to volunteer wherever and whenever needed, the mayor said.
