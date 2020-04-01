STURGIS — Officials with the city of Sturgis and Meade County continue to tweak protocols to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
First and foremost, officials say they are stressing the practice of social distancing as a way to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.
The city of Sturgis has placed signs in city parks asking people not to gather in groups, but the parks still remain open, said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie
“We want to ensure that people can get out and enjoy themselves during this stressful time, but we also want them to abide by social distancing,” he said.
Ainslie said he is encouraged and happy to see family groups getting out together, but he is concerned that youth not congregate in large groups that could lead to the spread of the virus.
Sturgis has reversed its decision to close its rubble site.
Ainslie said initially, upon guidelines from the state and the CDC, the site was closed because it was considered a non-essential operation.
“Originally the guidance we got was to keep as many people away as possible,” Ainslie said. “But, we have heard from numerous residents of the real need for the rubble site. I can’t promise how long it will remain open. Our priority is to make sure our operators are healthy.”
Ainslie said it has been amazing to see the community come together at this stressful time with neighbor helping neighbor.
“We’re just hoping and praying that it is over soon,” he said.
Following are some other updates to city and county operations:
Sturgis Community Center
The community center will remain closed until at least May 1. “The safety of our patrons and staff is extremely important and having a shared facility open to the public will not meet the guidelines set forth by the CDC at this time,” said Director Rod Heikes. Members that have a paid in full membership will receive a credit on the back side of their membership. Members that have an auto withdrawal or a monthly payment, no payment will be taken out or due until the center is open again.
Sturgis Public Library
The library will remain closed until at least May 1.
SturgisRubbleSite
The rubble site had been closed, but reopened Tuesday with modified hours. It will remain open for normal business Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily going forward until further notice. Patrons are asked to wait in their vehicle for someone to come out to the vehicle. Patrons should have their water card or payment ready.
Sturgis Recycling Drop-off, Exit 32
The recycling drop-off will remain closed.
Sturgis Police Department
All minor calls such as thefts, vandalism, car vs deer accidents, dog bites, assist person, civil issues etc. will be handled over the phone. Citizens should call the police dispatch center at 347-2573 and they will transfer you to an officer who will assist you. People are asked not to go to the Law Enforcement Center to report crimes and please do not call the police administrative line (347-5070) as you may not get an answer. Police Chief Geody VanDewater said that for all types of serious calls, officers will still respond to assist and resolve the matter at hand. But, VanDewater added that if officers come to your residence they may ask you to step outside and speak with them, they will not be going into residences unless it is absolutely necessary “This is for our safety as well as yours,” he said. “Our officers will still be out enforcing city and state laws by addressing traffic violations and crimes to people and property. Officers will also be conducting extra patrols throughout business and residential areas.”
Meade County offices
Meade County officials are asking that citizens use this website - www.meadecounty.org/covid19 - to stay informed of all updates from Meade County regarding local government operations. County officials are recommending that residents perform county business remotely via mail, over the phone, or online where possible. “We ask that if you must do business in-person, please call ahead and request an appointment (we are open to the public) with the appropriate department,” said Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr. The county also has a drop box at the entrance to the Eriskine Building for county business.
Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office
Due to COVID-19, the Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office is discouraging in person meetings with attorneys and staff. Staff are still available to assist people, but they ask that it be done over the phone.
• Traffic citations
If you have received a traffic citation and have questions contact the office at (605) 347-4491. If you have received a citation for No Insurance (No Financial Responsibility), No Valid Driver’s License, or Driving Under Suspension or any equipment violation you may email proof that you have corrected the issue, at mbordewyk@meadecounty.org. Include your name, the ticket number, what the citation is for, and your phone number so that they can get a hold of you regarding the citation.
• Misdemeanors
If you were charged with a Class 1 or Class 2 Misdemeanor, and have questions you may contact the office at (605) 347-4491 to schedule an appointment with the attorney handling your case. You may hire an attorney to assist you with your charges. You may also qualify for Court-Appointed Counsel the application is located at the following website https://atg.sd.gov/docs/MarsysLawCard11.15.2016.pdf, upon completion it must be notarized and turned into the Meade County Clerk of Court’s Office. Their office is located on the 1st floor of the Meade County Courthouse (1425 Sherman Street).
• Felonies
If you were charged with a felony. The office highly recommends you contact a private attorney to assist you with felony charges. You may also apply for Court-Appointed Counsel
• Juvenile court
If your child has been cited into juvenile court and you have questions, call the office at (605) 347-4491. If you would like a court-appointed attorney to assist you and your child that paperwork is available at the following website https://ujslawhelp.sd.gov/onlineforms.aspx
• Grand jury
Grand jury will continue as scheduled. However the office has rearranged their meeting room to comply with social distancing. They will be limiting the number of cases put before grand jurors.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.