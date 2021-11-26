Sturgis, Meade County take steps toward awarding medical marijuana licenses

STURGIS — Sturgis and Meade County have closed applications for medical marijuana dispensary licenses.
Sturgis received 18 applications for two dispensary licenses and Meade County received just one application for its lone dispensary license.
Each of the city applicants had to pay a $7,500 application fee. The two applicants not chosen for a license will have their application fee refunded.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said that in addition to the two dispensary licenses, there are unlimited licenses for cannabis manufacturing and testing.
The deadline for all city submissions was 6 p.m., Tuesday.
The city of Sturgis had 18 applications for six locations. Two of those locations submitted multiple applications to increase their odds of being drawn in the lottery.
The applicants and their addresses include:
S&A Legal Roots, 1120 Main St.
Royal Flush, 1030 Main St.
Northern Hills Alternative Health, 2715 Lazelle St.
Puffy’s LLC, 1337 Main St., (10 applications,)
Fjelstad Professional Services, 1020 Junction Ave.
Deja VU South Dakota LLC, True Essence LLC, Vibes LLC, Nirvana SD LLC., 1102 Junction Ave.
Because more than two dispensary license applications were received, a lottery will be held on Dec. 6, at the Sturgis City Council meeting, to determine the two winning applicants.
The sole county applicant had to pay $150, and will have the application fee credited toward the issuance fee for the medical cannabis license. The Meade County Commission medical marijuana dispensary license fee is $125,000.
The county applicant is Kittrick Jeffries representing Puffy’s LLC. He said following county commission meeting Tuesday that if approved by the county and the state, the dispensary would be located in the old KBHB radio building near the intersection of Highways 79 and 34.
Jeffries said he and his investors were willing to pay the highest license fee in the state in hopes of staving off people from out of state.
“We feel that if we didn’t step up to the plate, that some big cannabis corporation would have,” he said. “We want to keep it as local as possible and make sure that this money stays circulating within the local economy. We don’t want that money to get exported to California or Colorado.”
Jeffries was born and raised in Rapid City, graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School, and attended Black Hills State University before working in the cannabis industry in Colorado and Oregon.
Jeffries said he wasn’t sure when the dispensary might open.
“I have to get through the licensing process, but hope to open mid to late summer next year,” he said.
The county will issue just one dispensary license, and no licenses for a cultivation facility, a cannabis testing facility or a cannabis product manufacturing facility.
