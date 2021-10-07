Sturgis, Meade County agree on jail medical services contract

STURGIS — Meade County and the city of Sturgis have come to an agreement for inmate medical services at the Meade County Jail.
The city had been providing the service since 2015, but did not renew its contract with the county in December of 2020. At that time, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said fulfilling the jail services contract was taking a tremendous amount of Sturgis Ambulance Service staff time, and it was no longer cost effective for the city to continue.
The city agreed to a short-term contract through March of 2021 while the county scrambled to find a replacement service.
None was found, so the city continued providing services. The newly negotiated compensation for the medical services is $100,000 per year. The contract would be retroactive to April 1, 2021, as such the total payment for 2021 would be $75,000 and in 2022 it would be $100,000.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin told commissioners at their Sept. 15, meeting that he had negotiated the agreement with the city and was now bringing it back for their approval
“If you read through the agreement, it is pretty much what we have always been doing,” he said. “I think it’s a good option for us. It works well for both us and them.”
Commissioners approved the contract unanimously at their Sept. 15 meeting.
And, the Sturgis City Council approved the contract unanimously at its meeting Monday night.
Ainslie said the contract was the result of a lengthy negotiation with the county.
“The city had intended to cancel the contract at the end of last year and we had discussed that with the county. They asked the city to reconsider,” he said.
During the lengthy negotiations, the city has continued to provide the services, Ainslie said.
“There was a negotiation about the price as well as what some of the protocols would be, just various different things,” he said. “It was changed until we finally got to the point that it was approved by the county last month and is now being presented to the council.”
The new contract includes changes that the Sturgis Ambulance Service Director Shawn Fischer wanted as well as changes Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin wanted, Ainslie said.
“There have been changes on both sides,” he said.
Ainslie was asked if his initial concerns about extensive staff time being used at the jail had been addressed.
“There are far fewer calls now that our ambulance staff has responded to at the jail,” he said.
In the past, inmates would make requests sometimes two, three and four times a day to which ambulance staff would respond. Since that time, there have been new protocols instituted, Ainslie said.
“Given the population that the sheriff’s office is serving, I think that this is probably as good of a relationship as what we can get,” he said. “There was a lot of frank discussion between both entities about how we can improve it because without that honestly, it became too much of a burden for our ambulance service to continue.”
Sturgis City Council member Kevin Forrester said the contract has been good, especially for residents of Sturgis.
“It saves the county money which saves our city residents county tax dollars and brings money into our ambulance service,” he said.
