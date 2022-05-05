Sturgis man thankful for first responders who saved his life

STURGIS — Steven Denton got a chance Monday to thank those credited with saving his life.
Denton doesn’t remember much about the night of March 16, but said he’s glad to be around to relive it with those who do.
Denton, 63, was having chest pains about 1:30 in the morning so his wife Margaret made a 911 emergency call to the Meade County Dispatch center.
Sturgis Police officers, Sgt. Dylan Siscoe, and Officer Beth Bachand, with the assistance of Meade County Deputy Sgt. Jon Tish were dispatched to the residence in Sturgis and the Sturgis Ambulance Service was paged.
Dispatch advised that Denton had stopped breathing and officers needed to expedite. Officers arrived moments later with their AED and found Denton without a pulse on the bed in the bedroom, said Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.
He said officers used their AED (automated external defibrillator) and administered a shock to Denton. They then moved him to the floor to begin CPR. CPR was continued until the ambulance crew arrived 3 minutes after officers.
The paramedics in the ambulance, Stefanie Jenks and Charles Siferd, assumed care of Denton and continued CPR. Additional shocks were delivered along with advanced drugs as they loaded Denton into the ambulance.
After the fourth shock was delivered, the ambulance crew was able to get a pulse. Denton was transported to the hospital while the ambulance crew continued to breathe for him (using a LUCAS device) until he regained consciousness and was able to breathe on his own.
“If it weren’t for the actions of all the first responders who were involved, I don’t believe Mr. Denton would be here today recovering,” VanDewater said.
For their efforts, all involved were presented with Life Saving Awards by the city at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday.
“These people mean the world to me. I wouldn’t be here without them,” Denton said following the presentation. “It’s amazing what they do. I think it’s wonderful.”
What’s wonderful is being able to shake the hand of someone like Denton after such an ordeal, Siscoe said.
Jenks agreed saying first responders don’t often get to follow up with patients.
“I’m glad you are doing well. That’s all we can ask for,” she said.
Denton said he was happy the law enforcement and first responders were being recognized.
“Thank you all so much. I sure appreciate it,” Denton said.
Sturgis Ambulance Service Director Shawn Fischer said few of us realize the value of automated external defibrillators or AEDs which law enforcement carry in their cars.
She said chances of survival of a patient decrease 10% for every minute that goes by when they are not receiving life-saving services provided by a defibrillator.
“The meds that our crew carriers and the skills that our paramedics have are second to none. Without those, I can’t say a cardiac arrest would ever be saved,” Fischer said.
Each of those involved with the rescue were presented a plaque which read: The greatest service to mankind is saving a human life. The above-named individual with presence of mind, prompt action and genuine concern for fellow man did perform this service on the date specified. All members of this department and community join in sincere gratitude.”
