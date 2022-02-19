Sturgis man sentenced to prison in drug case

DEADWOOD — A Sturgis man riding in a vehicle containing drugs that was stopped by police in December 2020 was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Feb. 8 at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Nicholas William Main, 25, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 13, 2021 and charged with: possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled drug or substance, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled drug or substance, hash oil; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Main was previously convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Butte County Sept. 4, 2019, which enhanced the potential punishment in the case to 10 years in prison.
Main pleaded guilty Dec. 7, 2021 to possession of a controlled drug or substance and was sentenced Feb. 8 to 10 years in prison, with seven years suspended and credit for time served of 33 days.
Main was also ordered to pay $271.50 in court costs.
According to court documents say on Dec. 27, 2020, at approximately 12:33 a.m. police observed a white Chevy SUV traveling southbound on McGuigan Road. A police records check showed the registered owner of the vehicle to have a suspended driver’s license.
As police followed the vehicle, it sped up and turned eastbound on Old Highway 14, then southbound on Valley Drive and traveled another distance before stopping.
When the vehicle stopped, three males immediately exited the vehicle, The driver fled the scene on foot, but the other two men complied.
A co-defendant in the case, James Darol Will, Jr., 46, of Spearfish pleaded not guilty to the same charges Main was indicted on before Strawn March 9, 2021 and his case is still being adjudicated, as a bench warrant was issued for his arrest Feb. 1.
Both men were additionally charged by information Jan. 11, 2021 with obstructing a law enforcement officer.
During a pat down, multiple pieces of paraphernalia used for the distribution and ingestion of controlled substances were removed from Main’s person.
Police asked Main who the driver of the vehicle was and why the driver ran. Main told police he didn’t know who the driver was, but police observed the vehicle the men were in approximately 15 minutes before initiating the traffic stop in the parking lot of the Exit 8 Phillips 66 gas station, where Main was sitting in the rear passenger seat.
When police inventoried the vehicle, they located several bags containing multiple drug paraphernalia items, including: pipes, cutting instruments, clear plastic baggies, and cash money, along with a digital scale.
The inventory changed to a probable cause search. Two bags containing a white crystalline powder police believed to be methamphetamine were located, along with an amber waxy substance believed to be THC/marijuana wax.
Main was arrested and transported to the Spearfish Police Department, where he field tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, and MDMA.
