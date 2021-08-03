Sturgis man sentenced to 15.5 years for meth trafficking

RAPID CITY — A Sturgis man was sentenced July 28 to 15.5 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
John Thornberry, 24, will also be required to serve five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Thornberry was indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 17, 2020. He pleaded guilty on May 7, 2021. The defendant was stopped by law enforcement in June 2020 and found in possession of multiple firearms. He was prohibited from possessing those firearms, which he forfeited as part of his plea agreement.
During his involvement in the conspiracy, methamphetamine was brought to South Dakota by others. The defendant then dispersed methamphetamine to others for use and further distribution, primarily in the Rapid City area.
