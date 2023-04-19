RAPID CITY — A Sturgis man was sentenced to federal prison Friday following his conviction of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Dallas Ford, 29, was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Ford was indicted on the charge by a federal grand jury in March 2022. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 6.
The charge stems from Ford illegal possessing a .22 caliber, semi-automatic pistol in December 2021 in Sturgis.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, and the Sturgis Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson prosecuted the case.
Ford was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
