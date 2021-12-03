Sturgis man sentenced for attempted receipt of child porn

RAPID CITY — A Sturgis man was sentenced to prison following his conviction of attempted receipt of child pornography.
William Nicholas Riley, 61, was sentenced to six years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Find, and $5,000 to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Riley was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury as the result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Riley initiated sexual chats and sought images of child pornography from a person he believed as a 15-year-old girl, but who was really an undercover agent. Riley negotiated a time and place for the two to meet and engage in unlawful sex acts. When Riley went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was met by law enforcement and placed under arrest.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigation, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Riley was taken into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.