RAPID CITY — David Dailey was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and assumed duties as the new Assistant Adjutant General of the South Dakota Army National Guard (SDNG) during a promotion and change of authority ceremony held at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid, on May 6.

Brig. Gen. Dailey, of Sturgis, assumed responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Patrick Pardy, of Howard, who served in the position since January 2022. Pardy is retiring from the South Dakota National Guard at the end of May.

