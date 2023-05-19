RAPID CITY — David Dailey was promoted to the rank of brigadier general and assumed duties as the new Assistant Adjutant General of the South Dakota Army National Guard (SDNG) during a promotion and change of authority ceremony held at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid, on May 6.
Brig. Gen. Dailey, of Sturgis, assumed responsibilities from Brig. Gen. Patrick Pardy, of Howard, who served in the position since January 2022. Pardy is retiring from the South Dakota National Guard at the end of May.
Dailey will serve as the senior advisor to the SDNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, for strategic planning, strength management, troop readiness and mobilization support of the state’s nearly 3,000 Army National Guard soldiers.
“You don’t have to be around Dave very long to know what a man of integrity is. He is a man of character and is extremely competent in all he does,” Marlette said. “He always does things the right way and gives his best.”
Dailey joined the SDNG in 1988 and commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1993 after completing the Reserve Officer Training Program. Dailey’s command assignments include the 200th Engineer Company, 153rd Engineer Battalion, and the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.
“I’d like to thank Maj. Gen. Marlette for this opportunity. I’ve already tried to do the best that I could do, but I couldn’t do this without the support of my family and my employer,” Dailey said. “I’ve had several great mentors throughout my career and had the ability to work with some amazing soldiers who get the job done.”
Dailey completed deployments to Iraq and Kuwait in 2003-2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and to Djibouti, Africa in 2020-2021as the chief of staff for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.
Dailey holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in construction management from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the US Army War College. He is the assistant vice president and heavy highway division manager for Heavy Constructors.
Dailey and his wife Tiffany have two boys, Preston and Conner, and live in Sturgis.
