Sturgis man pleads not guilty to multiple mountain lion hunting violations

DEADWOOD — A man charged with 16 counts alleging illegal baiting and hunting of seven different mountain lions pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at his initial court appearance Feb. 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
“This individual is charged with having a license to hunt mountain lions; however, it is not lawful to use bait, meaning, dead animals such as deer, to lure the mountain lions in for purposes of hunting,” said Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald.
Bruce Lloyd Bennett, 69, of Sturgis was charged by information Dec. 22, 2021 with: seven counts of unlawful possession of big game animal, mountain lion, all in 2021. It noted that Bennett possessed a mountain lion or parts thereof that had been taken in violation of state law, namely illegally hunted by the use of bait.
In addition, Bennett was charged with five counts of hunting or killing a big game animal, in this case mountain lions, by using bait, in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021.
“That would actually be hunting, where he killed those big games in those particular years, by the use of bait,” Fitzgerald said. “And when I mean bait, I’m talking about deer carcasses, deer parts; that’s what he is alleged to have done.”
Bennett also stands charged with four counts of failure to tag big game before transport — one for a roadkilled white-tailed deer at bait site in 2020; one for a head of a white-tailed deer in his basement in 2021; one for a white-tailed deer cape in the defendant’s freezer in 2021; and one for a white-tailed deer head at bait site in 2020. He is alleged to have transported the animals without first having legally tagged them, as required by rules set by the state Game, Fish, and Parks Department.
Each of the 16 charges is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines per count.
Bennett is due back in court April 20 for a status hearing before Callahan.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.