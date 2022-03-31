Sturgis man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A Sturgis man with more than 20 different case files open in the Lawrence County court system pleaded not guilty March 22 to an aggravated assault charge racked up at a casino before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Geoffrey Hume Fossen, 63, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March 2 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Feb. 13 at about 2:05 p.m. police were dispatched to Cadillac Jack’s Casino for a subject who threatened people with a knife. When police arrived, they made contact with casino staff who pointed out a man later identified as Fossen.
Due to the allegation and the visible knife sheath, police conducted a Terry search of Fossen’s person and removed four knives from his person.
Police reviewed video of the alleged offenses and from the investigation, learned that shortly before 2 p.m., Fossen had approached a male victim and after a brief alarming conversation, Fossen produced a razor from his pocket and stated he had a razor and showed it to the victim before walking away.
Police additionally learned that a day before, at around 3 p.m., Fossen pulled a knife out of the sheath on his belt and allegedly pointed it at a man and his daughter before walking away. Statements were obtained from the victims and the incidents captured on video. All subjects involved indicated they did not feel as if Fossen was going to stab them, but they were alarmed and disturbed by his behavior and felt he may hurt another person. Fossen was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Fossen faces numerous charges in Lawrence County, according courts reports, in which there are more than 20 different case files open for him. They include: entering or refusing to leave property after notice and stalking, not guilty pleas entered Oct. 18, 2021; driving under influence, second offense and exhibition driving, not guilty pleas entered Oct. 18, 2021; violation conditional bond, not guilty plea entered Oct. 18, 2021; violation conditional bond, not guilty plea entered Oct. 18, 2021 on different case; driving under influence second offense and impersonation of officer/injury, not guilty pleas entered Oct. 18, 2021 on a separate case; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, stalking, threaten law enforcement officer or family, not guilty plea entered Sept. 27, 2021; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, not guilty plea entered Oct. 18, 2021; petty theft first degree more than $400, not guilty pleas entered Nov. 15, 2021; petty theft second degree $400 or less not guilty plea entered Nov. 15, 2021; intentional damage to property, $400 or less, not guilty plea entered Nov. 17, 2021; speeding, not guilty plea entered Nov. 15, 2021; entering or refusing to leave property after notice and two counts of intentional damage to property, $400 or less, not guilty pleas entered Nov. 15, 2021; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, not guilty plea entered Nov. 1, 2021; failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, not guilty plea entered Dec. 6, 2021; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, not guilty plea entered Jan. 24; disorderly conduct, not guilty plea entered Feb. 2; driving under influence, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, fail to maintain financial responsibility, traffic in/substitute plates, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, having an altered or invalid license in possession, not guilty plea entered Feb. 16; violation conditional bond, not guilty plea entered Feb. 16; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, not guilty plea entered Feb. 16; entering or refusing to leave property after notice, not guilty plea entered Feb. 7; violation conditional bond, not guilty plea entered Feb. 16; simple assault, violation of protection order, not guilty pleas entered Feb. 28.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Fossen was released on $1,500 bond Friday.
Fossen is scheduled to appear in court again April 19.
