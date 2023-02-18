Sturgis man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault
DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly threatened three individuals with a loaded semi-automatic pistol while under the influence of alcohol pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Feb. 2 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. 

John Lamont Jones, 41, of Sturgis, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 23, 2022 and charged with: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against three different victims, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines per count and committing a felony while carrying a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, with a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principal felony. 

