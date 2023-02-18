Sturgis man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly threatened three individuals with a loaded semi-automatic pistol while under the influence of alcohol pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Feb. 2 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
John Lamont Jones, 41, of Sturgis, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 23, 2022 and charged with: three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against three different victims, each a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines per count and committing a felony while carrying a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, with a minimum mandatory sentence of five years consecutive to the principal felony.
Jones was also charged by information Oct. 28, 2022 with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in his blood and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, both Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to court documents, on Oct. 28, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Lawrence County dispatch received a call reporting a domestic abuse incident in progress at 654 Yosemite Way in Whitewood. The reporting party said that the male subject, later identified as Jones, had a firearm.
According to court documents, police arrived on scene and placed Jones in a patrol vehicle and approached three adult subjects in the driveway of the residence. A female subject said she was at home with her children while the other two were at a bar together, and that while they were at the bar, Jones observed the male subject there and allegedly began threatening him via one of the two females’ Facebook Messenger account. The female subject police were speaking with advised the two subjects at the bar of the threats and they departed the bar to this female’s residence.
After approximately one hour had passed, the female subject allegedly continued to receive threats from Jones stating that he was in a “psycho” state of mind and was “not to be (expletive) with.”
At approximately 12:35 a.m., Jones is said to have arrived at the female’s residence, was observed traveling at a high rate of speed, and jolted the vehicle to a stop in her driveway. The three adults were standing near the front porch when Jones allegedly brandished a semi-automatic Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and began pointing it at all three of them, frantically yelling “where is (the male victim’s name)?” Once Jones observed the male victim in the yard, he pointed the pistol directly at the male victim and reportedly said, “I’m going to (expletive) kill you. Someone is going to die.”
At this time, Jones was allegedly standing in front of his own vehicle, when the female subject approached him and punched him in the face, causing a bloody nose. She then managed to stand over him while he was on the ground and reportedly kicked him repeatedly until he dropped the pistol. The female subject then reportedly reached down, grabbed the pistol, and threw it across the street in a grass field.
When police arrived on scene, Jones was reportedly standing up yelling at the male victim and he was immediately placed in a patrol vehicle. The female subject escorted police to the grass field where she threw the firearm and photographs were taken in place, once it was located. Police allegedly observed blood on the handgrips and slide of the pistol. After conducting a records check on the firearm, police released the magazine and confirmed the pistol had a round in the chamber. Police unloaded the round from the chamber and placed the pistol, single bullet, and magazine into an evidence bag.
Police reportedly collected a voluntary verbal statement from Jones in which he said, “Just take me to jail already. My life is over,” admitting to threatening people with the pistol. A paramedic arrived on scene and medically cleared Jones. He was then placed in handcuffs. While placing Jones under arrest, police say he was visibly intoxicated and the odor of alcohol was present. Jones allegedly admitted to being intoxicated and he was arrested and consented to a withdrawal of his blood for chemical analysis.
While en route to the jail, Jones stated he was going to find a way to kill himself at the jail and jail staff were advised of his statement.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Jones is free on $50,000 cash surety.
