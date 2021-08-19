Sturgis man pleads not guilty to 7th DUI

DEADWOOD — A local man with multiple prior DUI convictions pleaded not guilty to his seventh DUI charge Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Sean Michael Leveque, 33, of Sturgis was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 30 and charged with: driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in blood or, in the alternative, driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald indicates Leveque has on five or more prior occasions been convicted of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage within the last 25 years, two of those within 10 years, enhancing the principle offense to a Class 4 felony.
The convictions as follows: July 13, 2006 in Pennington County; Jan. 30, 2007, March 25, 2016, Feb. 18, 2021 in Meade County; Oct. 26, 2020 and Jan. 11, 2021 in Lawrence County.
DUI 7th is a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Leveque is also charged with simple assault against a public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
He was additionally charged by information June 17 with driving under revocation, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
The charges are in relation to events that allegedly occurred June 17.
According to court documents, approximately 1:38 a.m. that day, police stopped Leveque in Spearfish at North Main Street and West Illinois Street knowing his driver’s license was revoked and after police had seen him drinking alcohol at bars earlier in the night.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle and it allegedly continued traveling several more blocks before stopping.
When police asked Leveque to exit the vehicle, he initially did not comply.
Police allegedly smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and found his eyes to be bloodshot and glossy, his movements slow.
When police attempted to put him through field sobriety tests, he allegedly stopped participating.
A PBT of .226% was allegedly obtained from Leveque.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail after he failed to consent to the withdrawal of his blood.
Leveque then allegedly became belligerent and at one point struck a jailer on the arm as they were trying to get him into a cell. He also allegedly squared up with and yelled vulgarities at police.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Wednesday Leveque is free on $20,000 bond.
Leveque’s next court date is Sept. 14.
