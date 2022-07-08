Sturgis man pleads not guilty to 7th DUI charge, child abuse

DEADWOOD — A Sturgis man who allegedly caused serious injury to his 4-year-old son, a passenger in the vehicle he was operating under the influence of alcohol that was involved in a rollover accident in which neither were wearing seatbelts, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI and child abuse charges Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Douglas Richard Daniels, Jr., 29, of Sturgis was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in blood. Information filed in the case indicates Daniels was previously convicted of six other DUIs, enhancing the most recent charge to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The previous DUI convictions are as follows: Feb. 1, 2011, Nov. 6, 2014, July 31, 2019, and Jan. 24, 2020 in Meade County; Feb. 24, 2015 in Pennington County; and Aug. 1, 2019 in Lawrence County.
Daniels is also charged with child abuse against a minor child, his son, who turned 5 years old on Daniels’ arraignment date, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Additionally, Daniels is charged with reckless driving, driving under revocation, and contributing to the abuse or neglect of a minor child, all Class 1 misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on June 6 at approximately 8 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to an injury accident on Boulder Creek Road in Lawrence County. During an accident investigation, it was determined the vehicle allegedly left the roadway at a high rate of speed before the driver, identified as Daniels, over-corrected and entered into a roll before coming to a final rest on its tires.
Open containers were allegedly discovered in the vehicle and witnesses allege Daniels could be seen emptying open containers upon exiting the vehicle. Both occupants, Daniels and his minor son, were reportedly not wearing their seat belts and Daniels stated he did not possess insurance for his vehicle.
During conversation with Daniels, police allegedly observed the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person, his eyes bloodshot and glossy and his speech slurred. Daniels allegedly made admissions of having consumed alcohol recently and field sobriety tests he was asked to perform indicated he was impaired.
Daniels allegedly refused a PBT upon completion of the tests and police deemed him under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.
It was also determined Daniels was operating his motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.
The 4-year old child was transported to Sturgis Monument Health for treatment of serious non-life threatening injuries.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Daniels is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $50,000 cash surety bond.
Daniels is set to appear in court again Aug. 4.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.