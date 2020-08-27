Sturgis man identified as gunshot victim

SPEARFISH — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead Aug. 20 near Spearfish.
Capt. Pat Johnson said the man has been identified as Tristan Rayburn, 28, of Sturgis.
“We have not concluded if this is a suicide or homicide yet. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently working the facts of the case to make an accurate conclusion to the incident,” Johnson said. “We believe that conducting a thorough investigation is fair to all parties involved before we give out too many details.”
On Aug. 20, deputies responded to an address near Spearfish to a report of an unattended death. Upon their arrival, they found the man dead of a gunshot wound. Information about the incident is actively being sought, and the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.