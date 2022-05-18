Sturgis man asks council to set election on city manager issue

STURGIS — The issue of employing a city manager by the city of Sturgis should move out of the courtroom and into the voting booth, a Sturgis man told the Sturgis City Council this week.
Eric Davis said that, in his estimation, the effort to change the makeup of city hall from a mayor and council with a city manager to one without a city manager has been the most talked about political issue in Sturgis in the last 20 years.
“People still want to vote on this question,” Davis told the city council during its open forum portion of the Monday council meeting. “We voted on it before. We can vote on it again. We can continue to fight it out in court if that's what the council wants to do, but I just don't think we should. I think we should get it over with. I think we should put this issue to bed. Get it out of the courtroom and onto the ballot where it belongs.”
Tammy and Justin Bohn along with Brenda Vasknetz filed a lawsuit in late March alleging the current city manager form of government in Sturgis is moot. The lawsuit follows a judge’s ruling in February that a petition spearheaded by the three asking for an election to eliminate the city manager position was invalid.
The second suit seeks to declare the 2007 election that formed the city manager form of government invalid. A hearing on that is set for Friday in Fourth Circuit Court.
The issue of the lawsuit was an agenda item at Monday’s meeting when Sturgis City Attorney Mark Marshall shared the official memorandum decision and order by Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull with the council.
The city opposed the lawsuit and asserted in its motion for summary judgment that the power to employ a city manager is not a form of municipal government and that the question posed by the Bohns and Vasknetz in their petition was not subject to initiative or referendum.
The judge agreed saying “the Petition in this matter seeks to change the form of government in the City of Sturgis from aldermanic with a city manager to aldermanic without a city manager. Such a change, however, does not change the city’s form of government. It merely seeks to do away with the position of city manager, which is not a change in the city’s form of government.”
Marshall said it is his opinion that whether to remove a city manager is a political question that can only the city council can decide by a majority vote of its members.
Marshall went on to say that the council is precluded from statue from holding elections on ballot questions.
“The power of initiative and referendum is reserved to the voters and not delegated to members of the common council, trustees or mayor and council,” he said.
Council member Aaron Jordan said there is a process for this issue and the council needs to let the process work out.
“If there's an election, then obviously we'll move down that direction, but I do think that we are being honest with you. We're not playing the hide the shell game,” Jordan said. “We're trying to do this based on what we know. I do appreciate Mr. Davis’ perspective on this, but it's counter to what we've been told, and I think it's important again to let that process work.”
