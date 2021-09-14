STURGIS — In an effort to improve customers’ shopping experience, Lynn’s Dakotamart Sturgis is undergoing an extensive remodel.
Customers will see new flooring, new paint and new décor going up in the store in the coming weeks, said Lynn’s Dakotamart Sturgis Manager Ed Reid.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience. The main aisles will be set probably Tuesday of next week and it will be minimal disruption for customers after that,” he said.
The product aisles that had run east and west will be configured to run north and south, Reid said.
“Mainly we’re just kinda restructuring the store so it flows better,” he said. “It will be a better shopping pattern for the customer.”
The remodel has been about six months in the making.
