Sturgis looks to revise ordinance regulating animals

STURGIS — In an attempt to curb dogs running loose in the Sturgis city limits, the Sturgis City Council is considering revising its city ordinance which regulates animals at large.
When the owner of a loose pet is cited for the offense, they often refuse to pay the administrative citation, then other enforcement mechanisms, such as filing a summons and complaint in magistrate court, are pursued by the city, Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller told the council Tuesday.
He said that in recent months, the city has taken a more direct approach to address the many unpaid administrative citations issued. But the increase in court cases has brought to light a concern regarding the current citation amounts and effect this may have on the strength of the administrative citations as an enforcement mechanism.
The city’s animal control officer and code enforcement officer are authorized to issue an administrative citation for the city’s dog-at- large offense. Currently, the administrative penalty is $100 for a first violation, $200 for a second violation within 12 months, and $300 for a third violation within 18 months.
There is also state law that covers this issue. Under SDCL 9-29-12 it states that every municipality shall have power to regulate or prohibit the running at large of dogs, animals, and poultry, to establish pounds, appoint pound masters, and regulate the impounding of animals, and to impose a tax or license on dogs running at large.
Most ordinance violations, including those under the city’s Title 32 Animals section are Class 2 misdemeanors. Miller said a common practice among courts is to develop a schedule of fines and costs for various misdemeanor offenses. The purpose of this schedule is to ensure similar fines and costs are provided for similar violations throughout the court circuit.
In the Fourth Circuit, in which Sturgis falls, the current schedule of fines and costs are: Dog Running at Large - First Offense - $87.50; Dog Running at Large - Second Offense - $112.50; and Dog Running at Large - Third Offense - $157.50.
“When comparing the city’s administrative citation amounts to the court schedule, it becomes apparent that there is more of an incentive to disregard paying the administrative citation and force the city to file a court complaint to enforce Title 32,” Miller said.
The city is proposing to change the administrative citation amounts to $75 for a first offense, $100 for a second offense (in a 12-month period) and $140 for third and subsequent offenses (within a 12-month period).
“The citation amounts are generally less than the court’s schedule of fines and costs, and the purpose of these amounts are to incentivize paying the administrative citation over forcing the city to pursue court prosecution,” Miller said.
Council member Kevin Forrester applauded the proposed revisions.
“I think these are all great moves to help the citizens out with their pets,” he said. “By lowering the fees, hopefully we keep more animals out of the shelter and don’t have a crunch for space there.”
The city will hold a first reading on the revised ordinance at its Feb. 7 council meeting.
