STURGIS — The city of Sturgis is looking to improve its sanitary sewer system with a variety of projects in the coming years.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie gave an overview of Sturgis Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project at the Sturgis City Council meeting Monday.
A public hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 3, to discuss the proposed projects, the proposed financing, and the source of repayment for a $10,339,000 state loan the city is seeking.
Earlier this year, the city submitted a preliminary plan to the South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources. The city now needs to finalize and approve the facility plan and adopt it during the public hearing.
The plan will then be submitted to the state to request state funding.
Ainslie said that given the historic funding that is currently available, it is urgent for the city to adopt the plan and submit it to the state in order to receive any of this one-time infrastructure funding.
The key component of the project is construction of a new 15-inch PVC sewer trunk line beginning along Avalanche Road near Bear Butte Creek. The trunk line will follow Bear Butte Creek east to Blanche Street where it will connect to the existing city sewer infrastructure.
Also, as part of the project, there will be rehabilitation of the existing sanitary sewer through construction of a new 10-inch PVC main that will replace the antiquated existing main along Williams, Dudley and Miller Streets.
Ainslie said the general need for this project relates to aging infrastructure and the ability to enhance existing and future sewer capacity.
The funds could be either a grant from the state Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program or a loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program.
The Clean Water SRF loan terms are 2.125% for 30 years, and the Board of Water and Natural Resources may forgive all or a portion of loan principal.
The amount, source of funds, and terms will be determined by the Board of Water and Natural Resources when the application is presented at a scheduled board meeting.
Ainslie said the state has authorized hundreds of millions of dollars into the SRF program to provide grants and loans for upgrades to community’s wastewater system.
In its application for a state loan, the city outlined its most significant needs over the next 20 years.
Sturgis City Councilman Aaron Jordan, a member of the city’s infrastructure committee, said the city has compiled water and wastewater plans more specifically for the next five years.
“It’s a living breathing document,” Jordan said of the plan. “It shows us what the challenges are and where our priorities should be.”
