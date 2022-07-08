Sturgis looks to build indoor batting and pitching facility

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis has stepped up to the plate to collaborate with local organizations in providing an indoor batting and pitching cage for local baseball and softball players.
The Sturgis City Council Tuesday approved allocating funds and property for a new indoor pitching and batting facility on Sixth Street near the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry. They hope to design and go out to bid for the facility next year.
The city will commit $220,000 for the project with $60,000 being pledged by the softball and baseball associations. The city agreed to front the $60,000 for the groups and be reimbursed by the programs over the next five years.
The city already has $100,000 saved for the project from surplus sales tax revenue collected in 2021.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said estimates put the price tag of the new 60 by 80-foot building somewhere in the neighborhood of about $250,000 to $280,000.
“That’s really more of a shell build. The expectation would be that the three organizations would complete the interior, the flooring and the cages and everything else,” he said.
Nate Jolley, a member of the Sturgis Little League Baseball Board of Directors, said the batting facility has been in the planning stages since 2019.
“Since then, building costs have changed, we’ve thrown out multiple ideas, multiple locations that we thought would work and fit,” he said.
Although the Sixth Street location may not be the perfect location, it is the best solution at the moment, he said.
“We feel like this is a great opportunity to support those kids and to provide an opportunity for them to keep swinging bats throughout the winter as they work hard to compete with our surrounding communities,” Jolley said.
Ainslie said that for years, the softball, baseball and T-ball groups have asked for an indoor batting and pitching facility which would allow participants to increase their skills year-round and could be used for clinics also.
He said that originally the facility was going to be funded through the proceeds of the Marcotte Property land sales. However, with the sale of the Marcotte Property having been stopped, funding for the project fell through.
The city’s Infrastructure Committee completed a review and draft of a new Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan recently with some projects being reprioritized. In doing so, there was sufficient funding available to invest $220,000 in the indoor batting and pitching facility.
The recommended building site is the city’s vacant street shop on Sixth Street. The city had scheduled to demolish the building due to its age and condition. The new batting and pitching facility would be built on that site. It’s close to existing restrooms, the playground and the Sturgis Community Center.
And its proximity to the community center will allow existing staff to monitor and schedule its use, Ainslie said.
The city would own, schedule and maintain the facility to ensure that it is available for each program to use, Ainslie said.
