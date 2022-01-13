STURGIS — The city of Sturgis is looking at two alternate sites for the proposed Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park.
The recommendation from the Sturgis Aquatics Committee was to create a three-acre lake surrounded by a park at the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ballpark Road.
At a meeting Monday between the Sturgis Aquatics Committee and Sturgis City Council, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie revealed that the city is looking at two other properties for the location of the lake.
They include the Richards’ property which is directly east of Scott Peterson Motors on Vanocker Canyon Road, and the Glover property off Anna Street near the new Sturgis Brewing Company.
The lake at that Richards’ site would cost about $4.6 million.
“In this (Richards’ property) scenario, we would need a new well,” Ainslie said.
That well would cost about $1 million.
Additionally, it would cost $1 million to $2 million to buy the Richards’ 60 buildable acres of land.
“There is a lot of additional land there where a lot of additional private housing and also commercial properties can be constructed,” Ainslie said.
He added that a large subdivision could be built on the Richards’ property with the proceeds of a Tax Increment Finance District helping to pay for the lake.
The Glover property would offer about 20 acres of land at a cost of $2.1 million. Because there is not as much room for housing, a TIF would not generate as much money on this land therefore the city would need to underwrite more of the cost of the lake if that property were chosen.
Of the two, Sturgis Aquatics Committee members say they like the Richards’ property the best because it offers lower infrastructure costs and lake costs are similar to the fairground’s property. Bob Bertolotto, of Bertolotto Real Estate and Auction, is working with the Richards family on their sale, and says his clients are open to working with the city on an agreement.
Dave Richards said the property near Scott Peterson Motors would be ideal because people traveling Interstate 90 could see all the activity and maybe pull off to see what is happening.
“We have a little better visibility there,” he told the boards meeting on Monday.
He also said the property offers winter recreation opportunities also with several sledding or skiing hills and access to other areas for cross-country skiing.
“This place has opportunities in the summer and the winter,” he said.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said Monday the reason for the meeting was to determine if it makes sense to build the lake and if so, then where does it make the most sense to build it.
It was asked near the end of the meeting if the city would need to pay for additional design work if the lake and park were moved from the fairgrounds’ property.
Carstensen said he had been told by the consultants that any of the designs could be moved to a new location without starting the process over, and that the price of the project could fluctuate slightly if a new location were chosen.
On Monday, the council voted unanimously to ask the Sturgis Aquatics Committee to bring forward their recommendation for a location for the proposed lake to the council at their first meeting in February.
The whole process behind the lake began in 2018 when the city designated $200,000 for a splash pad. The intent was for that splash pad to be built between the Sturgis Community Center and the Sixth Street Park.
The city expanded discussions about the project in the summer of 2020, Ainslie said.
“That was when the funds were actually to be spent, so we were looking for a design so that we would be able to purchase the equipment and hopefully get that constructed. In 2021,” he said.
When the city began discussing it in the summer of 2020, there were several residents who voiced their opposition saying a splash pad really only appealed to younger children. They also were concerned that a splash pad wouldn’t be large enough to draw entire families.
In September of 2020, the city put out the call for people to serve on the Outdoor Aquatics Committee. The announcement appeared in the city newsletter sent to all residents, on the city’s Facebook page and in local media.
Everyone who applied was place on the committee, Ainslie said.
The committee’s first idea was to build an outdoor splash pad and an outdoor zero-entry pool near the Sturgis Community Center at a cost of $2.2 million. Other communities in South Dakota that have similar facilities pay upwards of $30,000 to $75,000 to subsidize the facility, Ainslie said.
So, the committee went back to the drawing board with the idea in mind that the pool should appeal to all ages.
The committee’s second idea was to build a larger outdoor aquatics center, also adjacent the Sturgis Community Center, which could cost $12 million or more. Ainslie said other communities in South Dakota that have similar facilities pay upwards of $100,000 to subsidize the facility, Ainslie said.
“The gate does not cover the ongoing operational costs of the facility,” he said.
Then, the committee came up with a new and radically different idea – build a man-made lake.
The aquatics committee reached out to a Wisconsin-based company called Commercial Recreation Specialists to learn more about a firefighter-themed splashpad early on in the process which some citizens had researched in recent years. They found out at that time that the company also does lakes.
Many of the committee members liked the idea of building a lake.
But more than just a body of water, the committee wanted recreation that went around the lake such as a walking path, a beach, a miniature golf course and more.
The committee also worked with Gene Fennell and Fennell Design, Inc. in Rapid City concerning the design of the park.
They made their final recommendation for the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park to the Sturgis City Council on May 3, 2021.
The Sturgis Aquatics Committee’s proposal called for building a three-acre lake with beach, water slides, an aquatics obstacle course, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, a walking path, a memorial splash pad and mini golf at the site of the Sturgis Fairgrounds on Ball Park Road.
“The reason for (the fairgrounds) was because the fairgrounds is currently owned by the city, and it would not require additional land to be purchased. There would be a budgetary savings with that,” Ainslie said.
The council voted unanimously on May 3 to seek requests for qualifications from professional consultants who could research the plan and provide the city with advice on how to proceed.
Gene Fennell presented a design report for the park at the Dec. 20, 2021, meeting of the council. You can find the report here: tinyurl.com/SLAP122121
Concept No. 1 called “Lake and Ballfields,” would be just that, the proposed lake and other amenities, with the addition of slow pitch softball and little league baseball fields. Concept No. 1 is the most expensive, around $14 million dollars, because it contains new ballfields at a cost of around $5 million.
Concept No. 2 is called “The Loop,” and would generally center the park on the Fairgrounds site and explore development opportunities along an exterior one-way access loop around the border of the 20-acre site. Concept No. 2 would cost about $5.6 million.
The main idea behind Concept No. 3, which would cost about $4.6 million, was to split the site equally between private development and public park space thus naming this concept, “The Split.”
