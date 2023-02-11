bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — Sturgis Liquor has a following from throughout the Northern Black Hills and Rapid City, manager Travis Parker told the city council on Monday.

During his annual report to the council, Parker said sales were up in 2022, but the store was down slightly in profitability. That’s because Parker resisted raising prices for as long as he could while costs increased. But it was still a good year at the store, he said, as the store sales continue to increase. During his first year at the store in 2017, Parker said sales were at $2.28 million. That compares to sales of $3.3 million in 2022. That averages out to be about $2,800 per day in sales growth, he said.

