STURGIS — Sturgis Liquor has a following from throughout the Northern Black Hills and Rapid City, manager Travis Parker told the city council on Monday.
During his annual report to the council, Parker said sales were up in 2022, but the store was down slightly in profitability. That’s because Parker resisted raising prices for as long as he could while costs increased. But it was still a good year at the store, he said, as the store sales continue to increase. During his first year at the store in 2017, Parker said sales were at $2.28 million. That compares to sales of $3.3 million in 2022. That averages out to be about $2,800 per day in sales growth, he said.
In 2023, Parker said the liquor store is expected to contribute $425,000 to the city’s general fund, which is about $35,000 per month. He said that’s enough to contribute 86% of the budget at the Sturgis Community Center.
“So the taxpayers don’t have to come up with that money,” he said.
One of the surprising statistics Parker encountered this year was the rise in out of town customers in the store. Throughout the year, he said about 24% of sales at Sturgis Liquor come from customers from neighboring communities in the Northern Hills and from Rapid City.
“It’s probably because of the selection we have,” he said. “We’re able to carry more inventory than some other stories in Rapid City.”
At the end of Fiscal 2022, Parker reported that Sturgis Liquor sales were 279% higher than the statewide per capita average.
All of those sales make it possible for Sturgis Liquor to support local charities in a variety of different ways, Parker said. In 2022 the store donated $10,000 to the Sturgis Brown High School scholarship fund, gave $1,200 to Operation Ride Home, donated $1,500 to Sturgis Meals on Wheels and on Monday gave $1,500 to the Sturgis Crisis Intervention Fund. The store does several raffles a year, he said, and the winner is allowed to choose the recipients of the proceeds.
Additionally, Parker said the store has been engraving three or four bottles a month for charities, a practice that barely costs the store anything but that makes a big difference for charity auctions and other events. The store charges a fee for the engraving, and then donates that fee to a scholarship fund for Sturgis students.
Looking ahead to 2023, Parker said the liquor store may need to replace its van. The van, which the city purchased two years ago, allows store employees to pick up liquor orders rather than have them shipped to the store for $4 per shipment. That, Parker said, saves Sturgis Liquor about $37,000 in delivery fees every year. However, he said the van is getting high miles and should be replaced soon.
Overall, Parker said Sturgis liquor is looking forward to continuing to serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.