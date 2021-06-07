STURGIS — Sturgis Lions Club hosted their annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 5, at the Lions Club Park pond at 560 Lazelle Street in Sturgis. Olivia “Livy” Houchin, 4, of Sturgis, holds up the fish she caught. Houchin placed first in the 0-4 age category of the tournament. Tim Brown of the Sturgis Lions Club measures a fish. Prizes were awarded in age categories include: 0-4 years: 1. Houchin, 2. Elnore Bular, 3. Laxton Bebar; 5-8 years: 1. Carl Wilen, 2. Roman Abel, 3. Hazel Rusk; 9-12 years: 1. Daniel Wilen, 2. Paige Abel, 3. Isabella Berg; 13 years old & up: 1. Tristin Hansen, 2. Kaidan Olson.
