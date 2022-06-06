STURGIS — It was a perfect day for fishing, and 66 participants turned out for this Sturgis Lion’s Club Annual Fishing Derby on Saturday at Lion’s Club Pond. Organizers said participants caught a total of 268 fish. The overall winner was Abel Carista, who caught a 14-inch trout. Other winners included: Biggest fish (0-4 age group) Gunnar Thompson, 6-inch trout; Biggest fish (5-8 age group) Abel Carista, 14-inch trout; Biggest fish (9-12 age group) Winter Rusk, 7-inch trout; Most fish caught (0-4 age group) Tie: Brixx Norstegaard and Dexley Van Heel each caught 8 fish; Most fish caught (5-8 age group) Ryder Battles, 10 fish, and Ollie Rush, 9 fish; Most fish caught (9-12 age group) Cooper Cermak, 10 fish.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
