Sturgis library readies for summer of reading fun

STURGIS — Calling all Silly Starfishes, Merry Megalodons, Captain Cuttlefishes and Notorious Narwhals – the Sturgis Public Library wants you.
Those fun ocean-themed names are actually representative of age groups for this year’s adult, youth and child summer reading program at the Sturgis Public Library which kicks off Monday.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” There are activities and challenges for children and adults, said Sierra Frazier-Riggs, Youth and Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Public Library.
Frazier-Riggs said she has been an avid reader all her life and wants to share that love of reading with patrons of the Sturgis Public Library.
“We really want people to come through the doors so that we can provide them with the programming and resources they need,” she said.
Already more than 75 youth and 50 teens and adults have signed up for this summer’s program. Readers earn points and can exchange them for prizes. When they earn 100 points they get to pick from the Big Ticket items presented at the Treasure Island Party on Aug. 18.
Participants get 1 point for a picture books, 3 points if they attend a story time, 5 points for a chapter book, E-book, audio book, library program or event attended or one hour of volunteering. The goal is to reach 100 points.
Frazier-Riggs said today’s young readers enjoy everything from the “Little House on the Prairie” books to graphic novels.
“It really depends on the person what types of books they like to read,” she said.
Regardless of the genre, the point of the summer reading program is to keep youth reading when they are on hiatus from school.
Two special programs are scheduled for teens and adults. The first is Dakota Daughters at 2 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Sturgis Arts Festival at Sturgis Rally Point. There will be three monologues representing the perspective of women from the Native American, African-American and Euro-American cultures.
The other is a murder mystery. Set sail for disaster at this event from 5:30-7 p.m. June 9 at the Sturgis Public Library. There is a suggested donation of $20 with proceeds benefitting the summer reading program prizes.
Frazier-Riggs said the murder mystery revolves around an evening cruise in which everyone is expecting food, drinks, and dancing - they aren’t expecting foul weather, murder, or a sudden shipwreck in the Caribbean. Participants must RSVP for the event.
Here are activities and locations of other summer reading program events:
Silly Starfish (ages 0-5) Story Time at the Sturgis Public Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Both story time’s will be the same. If you can’t make one, then you can attend the other. Music, movement, and activities.
Merry Megalodons (ages 6-9) Mega Mondays at the Sturgis Public Library. From 3-5 p.m. Mondays: June 13, 27, July 11, 25, and Aug. 15. On Mega Mondays participants will dive into oceanography, play water games and activities, watch ocean-y themed movies, and more.
Captain Cuttlefish (ages 10-16) Tropical Tuesdays at the 6th Street Park next to the Sturgis Community Center. From 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays: June 14 and 28, July 12, 26, and Aug. 16. On Tropical Tuesdays participants will be exploring the seven seas, play water games and activities, watch water-themed movies, and more. Snacks will be provided.
Oceans of Fun Trivia. On Saturday, July 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the library participants can learn and share how much they know about the ocean.
Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. to noon, Sturgis Public Library: Modern Pop Art with Mike Albert. Supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring empty cereal boxes as extras.
